Yearlong investigation leads to charges in 2021 shooting that paralyzed DeFuniak Springs woman

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — Four people are charged with attempted murder for a Jan. 10, 2021, shooting that left a woman paralyzed from the chest down.

Elijah Neal, 20, Glenda Hamilton, 23, Khalil Staley, 22, and Nicholas Campbell, 21, are charged with conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and firing a gun into an occupied vehicle, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects fired more than 17 shots at her silver Nissan Altima as she drove along U.S. Highway 90 on the night of Jan. 10. One of the bullets struck her in the back, severed her spinal cord and left her unable to feel anything below her sternum.

“When the Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrived, Mrs. Arano was fighting for her life, and to this day she is permanently disabled as a result of that attack,” Sheriff Michael Adkinson said. “She is lucky to have survived that attack and it has been a long, arduous journey for her.”

Adkinson was joined by State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden and Chief Walton County Prosecutor Josh Mitchell at a Tuesday press conference in Santa Rosa Beach to discuss the events surrounding the arrests and what Adkinson called a “horrific attack."

“At the time of this attack, we knew almost immediately that Mrs. Arano had absolutely no involvement in this,” Adkinson said. “There was simply no evidence to indicate in any way, shape or form, she was anything other than what she was. Which was the victim of mistaken identity.”

The 12-month investigation

WCSO investigators believe the suspects were trying to kill someone else when they allegedly began firing shots at Arano’s car. There were reportedly multiple shooters and multiple weapons involved.

“Because Mrs. Arano had no involvement in this, we really started with very little evidence,” Adkinson said.

Over the past 12 months, the WCSO spent “countless hours” gathering video surveillance, phone records and statements. Adkinson said investigators conducted over 100 interviews and have issued more than 25 subpoenas and more than 10 search warrants.

“It’s one thing to make an arrest, but we need to have convictions,” Adkinson said. “There is a significant amount of evidence in this case that was collated over this past year. A lot of what had to happen in this case was the elimination of potential suspects.”

The Sheriff’s Office developed a pool of potential suspects by taking a look at a number of other shootings that had occurred in the DeFuniak Springs area. Adkinson said not all of the shootings were related, but the incidents provided some leads in the Jan. 10 case.

Information was gathered identifying four suspects as having involvement in the “drive-by” style shooting. Neal was arrested Jan. 6 and booked into the Walton County Jail. Campbell turned himself in to the WCSO a few days later on Jan. 9.

One suspect still at large

Hamilton is currently incarcerated on charges involving an unrelated shooting and has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. However, Staley was still at large Tuesday.

Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the WCSO at 850-892-8111. Anonymous tips can also be made by contacting Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

“We’re confident we’re going to be able to bring him into custody,” Adkinson said. “He is local. He’s from this area, as are the rest of the individuals involved.”

Mitchell said the State Attorney’s Office plans to follow the case through to the “full extent of the law.” The WCSO’s investigation is ongoing and there is a potential for other arrests to be made based upon interviews and subpoenas that are to be returned.

“This is a marathon and we are just beginning,” Mitchell said. “The men and women of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office are still tirelessly working. We look forward to continuing that and resulting in the successful prosecution for Mrs. Arano and her family.”

Adkinson said the Sheriff’s Office has stayed in close contact with Arano, and deputies have been determined to seek justice for the family. Arano and her husband attended the press conference Tuesday.

“The randomness of this — that’s your worst fear, that through no fault of your own you become a victim,” Adkinson said. “It’s almost unimaginable. I’ve been doing this 28 years. If I’m being honest, to have somebody that’s completely innocent of involvement is not a common occurrence.”

Juana Arano recalls the incident one year later

Bound to her wheelchair, Arano clutched a tissue as she recalled the events of that night. WCSO investigator Oscar D’Lassalas translated for Arano, who spoke in Spanish.

The day of the incident was a Sunday. It started out just “like any other day,” she said.

Arano, her husband and their two children went to church and out to dinner before going back home to relax. Arano had been having some car troubles and planned to have a relative who is a mechanic take a look at it.

Instead of going Monday, she decided to see him that night.

“She was on the road maybe five minutes, and that’s when it happened,” D’Lassalas said.

Arano was approaching a traffic light near Fairfield Drive when she looked into her rearview mirror and saw that a car was following her closely. She continued down the road and suddenly her car began to shake.

“When the vehicle was shaking she realized she was hit from the back,” said D’Lassalas, who paused for a moment to wipe away tears while listening to Arano retell her story. “She said that initially when she got hit, her body felt paralyzed and she became desperate, wondering what was going on.”

She called her husband and said “I got hit. I’m injured,” but he was confused. He asked if she had been in an accident. It was then that the suspects turned around and made a second pass at the vehicle, firing at a confused and scared Arano.

“That’s when she started to pray to God because she didn’t want to die. She has children,” D’Lassalas said. “Whenever she got hit there was nobody else on the road. To try to catch somebody’s attention, or for somebody to notice her on the side of the road, she started to honk out of desperation.”

Eventually another car appeared in her rearview mirror. Corey Dobridnia, spokeswoman for the WCSO, said Arano’s car was spotted by an off-duty deputy partially blocking the road. The deputy initially though the car simply had a flat tire.

“He didn’t know what was happening until he got up to her car. He saw the bullet holes in the side of the car and he realized that something was very wrong,” Dobridina said. “He hadn’t even heard the shots fired call come out.”

Arano said she was starting to become unconscious and was having difficulty breathing as deputies helped her into the back of an ambulance. She was then taken by helicopter to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. The one thing keeping her alive was the desire to see her children again.

“She usually has her daughter with her,” D’Lassalas said. “She was thanking God that her daughter wasn’t with her. She had a lot of pain physically and emotionally. She was so confused.”

The aftermath of the drive-by shooting

Since that day, “everything’s changed,” she said. Arano, who used to be a very active person, hasn’t been able to work and will never be able to play with her 6-year-old daughter again.

It’s also been difficult on her husband, who has been trying to support her and their two children on a part-time salary as the medical bills continue to pile up on top of mortgage and automobile payments.

“Her kids are constantly asking her what’s going on,” D’Lassalas said. “Especially her daughter. Her daughter asks her ‘When are you going to walk again?’ and she doesn’t know how to answer that.”

Arano said she’ll never understand “why people do things like this,” and just “wants justice.”

Knowing that three of the suspects are in custody has brought her some peace, and she said she feels appreciative of investigators for their work on the case.

Several community organizations and churches have been working to help support Arano and her family. A GoFundMe page also was created earlier this year to collect donations. As of Tuesday, there was $21,877 raised. Adkinson said he would encourage the community to help out. To donate, visit https://gofund.me/3bc7dbd9

“As you can imagine, this is an absolutely devastating, on a personal level, but it has a financial impact,” Adkinson said. “This is devastating to a family. We as a community, our local churches and people that want to help, I know that they would appreciate it and need it desperately.”