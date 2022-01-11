Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss says club know his vision

Jamie O’Hara is a worried man. Former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara believes that Antonio Conte is beginning to ‘lose his passion’ at the helm of the club, just weeks into his reign. The North London club were soundly beaten by Chelsea over two-legs in their Carabao...
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says defender Eric Dier will be unavailable for the North London derby with Arsenal. Spurs will host Arsenal on Sunday. "With Eric Dier, he is suffering a little muscular problem and he's not fit for the game against Arsenal," said Conte. "It's a pity we have...
Jermain Defoe believes Tanguy Ndombele can force his way back into Antonio Conte's plans at Tottenham. Ndombele has been linked with a move away from Tottenham and was booed by his own fans during Sunday's FA Cup win over Morecambe. The 25-year-old has reportedly this week been training away from...
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte insists he's happy with his contract status. Conte's deal runs only to the end of next season. He said, "Honestly, I like to live in the present and not think so much about the future. "It is important to live in the present, to try to...
Antonio Conte has said he was following the “club line” after he dropped Tanguy Ndombele for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Chelsea.The Frenchman was absent as Antonio Rudiger’s first-half goal gave Chelsea a 1-0 win on the evening and a 3-0 aggregate overall as they booked a place in next month’s Wembley final against Liverpool or Arsenal.Ndombele was booed off during Sunday’s FA Cup win over Morecambe after he took an age to leave the pitch when substituted and Conte has said the decision was made with the club to leave him out.The Italian told Sky Sports: “It...
Tottenham Hotspur has been quiet this January transfer window, and as the month hits the midway point, there are only 16 days until it closes. Manager Antonio Conte has done all he can without making any additions to the squad as Spurs are fighting for a top-four spot. However, Conte...
Having spent two years at Stamford Bridge, Antonio Conte didn’t need this defeat to realise the standards at the top level. Chelsea went and reminded him anyway as they beat the Italian’s Tottenham side 1-0 to make it 3-0 on aggregate and reach the final of the League Cup.For all the debate about his team lately, Thomas Tuchel has kept up a remarkable record of reaching the final of every cup he’s entered – and is now the first Chelsea manager to reach the final of every major competition. He is one game away from a second trophy, after last...
The title race is over now, apparently. You know, the one that ended a few weeks ago. Manchester City already looked like being crowned champions for a fourth time in five years before this twelfth consecutive league win. After it, it seems a nailed-on certainty. There is a faint and remote possibility of a challenge from Liverpool, now 14 points back but with two games in hand. This was a meeting of the top two, though, and it only reinforced the theory that there is in fact only a top one.That was demonstrated not so much by the result, a...
Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino. Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Tyler Morton, Kaide Gordon. Liverpool Team News. Alisson Becker may make his Carabao Cup debut...
Ralf Rangnick would prefer to keep both Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek at Manchester United beyond the end of the January transfer window, despite their desire for regular first-team football.Neither Van de Beek or Henderson have started a Premier League game for United this season, having been left on the sidelines by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his interim successor Rangnick.The pair have made their feelings known to the United manager but have so far failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford, with Rangnick reluctant to let either go.Rangnick is having to contend with a...
What the papers sayParis St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, 49, is “secretly maintaining contact” with Manchester United in the hope he will be considered for the manager’s job, claims The Sun which cites French daily Le Parisien. The Argentinian coach is reportedly a favourite for the permanent role vacated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his sacking in November, with Ralf Rangnick in interim charge until the end of the season.Staying at Old Trafford, the club are reportedly on the hunt for a new right-back and think they have found their man. The Mail reports Brighton have valued 21-year-old defender...
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson reportedly stormed out of the club's training ground after he was told he wasn't playing vs Aston Villa. Henderson has made just two appearances for the Red Devils this term, having seen David De Gea reclaim the No.1 shirt. According to the Webby and O'Neill...
Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
It was basic arithmetic, really. In the same way that two plus two equals four, an almost impregnable defence plus a prolific, 20-goals-a-season striker equals a title-winning team.Two Premier League clubs found themselves stuck on the first side of that equation last summer. Each had one of the best defences in Europe but lacked a player regularly converting at the other end. Both intended to do something about it during the transfer window. One could and did, the other tried and couldn’t. So in that case, why is the team who didn’t spend £97.5m on a centre-forward sitting at the...
Ralf Rangnick has encouraged Manchester United’s players to hold each other to account after Cristiano Ronaldo warned their poor season will continue if their mentality does not improve.Having edged past Aston Villa 1-0 in the FA Cup third round on Monday, the sides will go toe-to-toe once again in the Premier League on Saturday evening.United enter the weekend seventh in the standings after things unravelled following a positive summer in which Jadon Sancho Raphael Varane and Ronaldo arrived.The latter this week said they need to start afresh in 2022 and warned “it will be a nightmare” if they do...
Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been 'luckier' than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.Ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Etihad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that "the biggest difference" between his side and City is that the defending champions have "dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation"."Maybe it is lucky, maybe they do it better, but they have fewer injuries to key players, fewer days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like...
It seemed very befitting of the modern-day Chelsea to make up for a lack of ruthlessness in the first leg with a clinical defensive display in the second. A 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge last week should have been at least three, and so on Tuesday at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, they decided to get that overdue third and then sat on it for 72 minutes plus stoppage time.As ever with the most robust displays under Thomas Tuchel, it was a team performance. And typically at its core was a dominant Antonio Rudiger.Rudiger’s header – or rather, shoulder – from...
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United, with Harry Maguire also in contention to play in Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.Ronaldo was left out of the United squad by interim manager Ralf Rangnick for the 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Villa on Monday night after picking up a minor hip injury.The Portuguese was left out as a precaution, with Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones also kept at home after picking up minor issues of their own.All three players are available to Rangnick for the second part of the double header against Villa, while...
Comments / 0