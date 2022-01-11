ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Impinj Stock Rose 10.8% Today

By Anders Bylund
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

What happened

Shares of Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) closed Tuesday's trading session 10.8% higher, propelled by updated revenue guidance for the fourth quarter.

So what

The maker of radio-frequency identification (RFID) tracking chips and data readers now expects fourth-quarter revenues to exceed $52 million. That's a 10.6% boost over the midpoint of management's existing guidance for this period. As a result, the year-over-year sales-growth target increased from 29% to 43%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10HIJR_0dj0AfFd00

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Impinj didn't provide any information on why the quarter's top-line results came in above expectations. Generally speaking, strong sales of Impinj's RFID tags and systems should indicate a bullish mood in the company's target sectors, as its customers beef up their RFID-based tracking infrastructure.

The most likely reason for this guidance boost is that retailers and shipping services experienced a robust holiday quarter. Financial reports in the upcoming earnings season will either confirm or debunk this theory.

The stock has now gained 56.4% in 52 weeks. Impinj is not a cheap investment these days, trading at 11 times trailing sales and 365 times forward earnings. You should think twice before taking action on Impinj's promising growth story at these nosebleed-inducing prices, but it could still be a robust long-term play for investors who don't mind a bit of pricing risk..

10 stocks we like better than Impinj
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Impinj wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Impinj. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Reports#Impinj Stock#Rfid#Getty Images#Motley Fool Stock Advisor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
155K+
Followers
75K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy