ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants fire head coach Joe Judge after 2 disappointing seasons

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zkpzD_0dj0AeMu00

It's official: Joe Judge is out as Giants head coach.

The Giants announced on Tuesday evening that Judge was relieved of his duties after two seasons as head coach of the franchise.

“Steve [Tisch] and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction,” team president John Mara said in a statement. “We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe’s efforts on behalf of the organization.

“I said before the season starts that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision.

“We will hire a general manager and that person will lead the effort to hire a new head coach.”

The Giants hired Judge prior to the 2020 season after he had spent the last eight years as a special teams coordinator and assistant on Bill Belchick’s staff in New England.

The Giants went 10-23 in Judge’s tenure, including a 4-13 2021 season that concluded with six consecutive losses.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Joe Namath Reacts To Death Of New York Jets Legend

New York Jets legend Don Maynard passed away at the age of 86 earlier this week. Plenty of prominent figures from the football world have come forward to pay their respects to the Pro Football Hall of Famer — including his former quarterback Joe Namath. On Wednesday, Namath shared...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Reveals What Dak Prescott Asked Him This Week

Some quarterbacks try to play hero ball in the postseason. Mike McCarthy just wants Dak Prescott to be himself when the Cowboys begin the NFL Playoffs against the 49ers this Sunday. The Cowboys, despite being the higher seed playing at home, are a trendy pick to get upset by the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bold predictions for NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: 49ers stun Cowboys in Dallas, plus other projections

The 2021 NFL playoffs are finally here, with Super Wild Card Weekend kicking off Saturday. With 12 teams squaring off in six different games across three days, there will be plenty of action before the top-seeded Packers and Titans even enter the mix. We've got Tom Brady in a rematch with the Eagles, who edged him in the Super Bowl four years ago. We've got Bill Belichick taking on the Bills for a third time this season and who topped the Patriots in their last meeting. We've got a third showdown between NFC West rivals. We've got it all!
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

ESPN predicts final score of every NFL playoff game, Super Bowl

ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Playoff Game vs. 49ers

On Sunday the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers for their first postseason meeting in over 25 years. But America’s Team won’t exactly be going in at 100-percent. Earlier this afternoon, the Cowboys ruled out starting linebacker Keanu Neal for the game with a biceps injury. The former Pro Bowler has been one of their top linebackers all season.
NFL
brownsnation.com

3 Most Disappointing Players This Past Season For Browns

2021 was a season of stark contrasts for the Cleveland Browns. There were great expectations that were not fulfilled. And then there were the players who did not deliver as expected which contributed to the overall mediocrity of this 8-9 team. Here are the three most disappointing players in 2021.
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

50K+
Followers
52K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy