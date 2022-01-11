Giants fire head coach Joe Judge after 2 disappointing seasons

It's official: Joe Judge is out as Giants head coach.

The Giants announced on Tuesday evening that Judge was relieved of his duties after two seasons as head coach of the franchise.

“Steve [Tisch] and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction,” team president John Mara said in a statement. “We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe’s efforts on behalf of the organization.

“I said before the season starts that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision.

“We will hire a general manager and that person will lead the effort to hire a new head coach.”

The Giants hired Judge prior to the 2020 season after he had spent the last eight years as a special teams coordinator and assistant on Bill Belchick’s staff in New England.

The Giants went 10-23 in Judge’s tenure, including a 4-13 2021 season that concluded with six consecutive losses.

