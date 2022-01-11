Virtual learning discussions come back to local schools

UPDATE: More schools close this week due to Covid (Jan. 13-14)

NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho School District is canceling school for the remainder of the week due to illness (Jan. 11-14, 2022). Other area schools are monitoring Covid numbers as they consider going to virtual learning.

The Neosho School District posted online today stating in part,

“As of today we are at 123 NSD Team Members absent due to illness across buildings and departments. In order to give our staff time to get back to health, we will be cancelling school for the remainder of the week. Monday is a scheduled day out for students to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so students will return to school on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.”

Other schools in the 4-State area, such as Miami and Grove, Oklahoma schools are moving to virtual learning for the remainder of this week (Jan. 11-14).

Below are some statements from area districts about monitoring and moving to Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI).

MISSOURI

Webb City School District

The Webb City School District says they expected numbers to increase coming back from Christmas break, but they went up more than anticipated.

“Currently, we have 103 students and staff members who have tested positive for COVID. We are also finding that many of our staff and students are suffering from other sicknesses that are not COVID-related. On Monday, we had 662 students and 45 staff members that were out due to illness. Today, those numbers have increased to 806 students and 50 staff members. Our substitute teacher fill-rate was 68% today and we worry about the days to come. Needless to say, we are monitoring the numbers and if the trend continues we may be forced to begin AMI days to help with the current situation.” “Please understand these plans could change and if they do we will notify everyone as soon as possible through our district notification systems.”

McDonald County R-1 School District

“As of today, Tuesday, January 11, our staff and student COVID positive numbers are not at the point to cancel classes in the McDonald County School District.

Of course, we are closely monitoring the situation and if classes were to be canceled, we may need to use AMI (virtual learning) days in the event of closure.

We appreciate our dedicated staff and substitute teachers and all they are doing to keep students in classes during this challenging time.

We will keep parents, staff, and students informed if conditions warrant a change.” – Ken Schutten, Communications/Media Specialist

Neosho School District

“Wildcat Nation parents, you should have received official notice by this point that we will be canceling school beginning tomorrow through Friday (Monday there will be no school for students in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day) due to illness among the NSD Team. For more information, please check your email, text messages, NSD app notifications, or https://www.neoshosd.org/Page/4487.

A list of event cancellations will be updated and can be found on the top of the NSD homepage at neoshosd.org.

Thank you for your cooperation and support.”

Carthage R-9 School District

“Our number of positive cases and quarantined students and staff continue to increase to the point we need to start AMI days tomorrow through Friday. I will send a more detailed post later.” – Carthage R-9 School District

Superintendent Mark Baker says unless the district has an outbreak of positive cases and quarantines, activities and games can still happen.

“I will send a robo call later tonight. Sorry to do this but it is the right thing to do for our children, staff, and community.” – Mark

Oklahoma

Miami Public Schools

“Miami Public Schools will move to distance learning for the remainder of the week of January 12-14, 2022. School will also remain closed on Monday, January 17, 2022, in observance of Martin Luther King Day. Monday will not include instruction.”

Grove School District

“All Grove Public Schools sites will be transitioning to DISTANCE LEARNING starting Wednesday, January 12, 2022 due to the rising COVID exposure in our community and schools. We will return to IN PERSON learning on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 following the MLK holiday. Please stay tuned to our social media outlets for more information.”

Despite the district going virtual, the High School will continue to have athletics.

In the comments section, the school district continued answering questions, “Sporting events are optional events for participants and spectators. If you typically attend these events we ask that you weigh the pros and cons of attendance and take all of the precautions available to you to protect yourself and make the best decision for you.”

