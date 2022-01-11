ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin Park, CA

Investigators Probe Cause of Deadly Baldwin Park Blaze

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

BALDWIN PARK (CNS) - Los Angeles County Fire Department arson investigators today are trying to determine the cause of a fire in Baldwin Park where two women were found dead.

Sheriff's detectives were called at 9:56 p.m. Monday to the 14700 block of Clark Street to assist the Baldwin Park Police Department with a structure fire death investigation, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs' Department's Information Bureau.

Koerner said one victim was in her 50s and the other in her 80s. Both lived at the residence.

The women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

