Investigators Probe Cause of Deadly Baldwin Park Blaze

BALDWIN PARK (CNS) - Los Angeles County Fire Department arson investigators today are trying to determine the cause of a fire in Baldwin Park where two women were found dead.

Sheriff's detectives were called at 9:56 p.m. Monday to the 14700 block of Clark Street to assist the Baldwin Park Police Department with a structure fire death investigation, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs' Department's Information Bureau.

Koerner said one victim was in her 50s and the other in her 80s. Both lived at the residence.

The women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.