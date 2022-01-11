ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

Accomack among finalists for Rocket Lab USA expansion creating 250 new jobs

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nw4q1_0dj09sTa00

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Accomack is now a finalist for a proposed expansion by Rocket Lab USA, Inc. which could create 250 jobs in the area.

Governor Ralph Northam relayed that latest Tuesday stating that the aerospace company is expanding its U.S. manufacturing and launch operations.

The company delivers reliable launch services, spacecraft components, satellites, other spacecraft as well as on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier, and more affordable to access space.

If selected, the proposal would push for a new Rocket Lab facility to support the launch of its new Neutron rocket from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore.

The Neutron rocket is expected to be operational in late 2024 and is designed to deliver a 17,600 pound payload to low Earth orbit, and may ultimately support human spaceflight.

Wallops Island is one of just four major launch sites in the United States.

During his announcement, Gov. Northam said that he was proud of the work the Virginia team has done to get to the final step.

“I challenge everyone on the Commonwealth’s team, and everyone at Rocket Lab, to get this project over the finish line—and propel Rocket Lab and Virginia’s Eastern Shore to new heights.”

Read more from the announcement HERE .

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Comparing COVID data in the 4-state area

(WDVM) — The United States has just reached another grim milestone; this one now marks over 64 million COVID-19 cases. WDVM compared data from around the 4-state area to see how the surge is affecting residents. In the 4-state area, Virginia leads with 1,351,417 million cases and an increase of 17219 new cases in the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Accomack County, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Accomack County, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Business
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket Lab Usa Inc#Neutron#Commonwealth#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Google
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy