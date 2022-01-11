ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican-drawn redistricting maps can move foward in NC, panel rules

By Michael Hyland, Jeff Reeves
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) -A trial court in Wake County has ruled the redistricting maps drawn by North Carolina Republicans can stand.

Click here to read the ruling

All of the plaintiffs’ requests are denied and the court orders candidate filing to start again on Feb. 24 at 8 a.m., according to a three-judge panel.

An appeal to the North Carolina Supreme Court is expected.

The North Carolina Supreme Court recently delayed this year’s primary to May 17 after Democratic and non-partisan groups filed a series of lawsuits against Republicans over the districts they drew for Congress and the General Assembly.

The groups accused them of “extreme partisan gerrymandering” as the GOP tries to pick up seats this year. Party leaders have denied they used partisan election data in drawing the maps, but experts called on by the plaintiffs at a trial last week described the maps Republicans approved as “statistical outliers” that could lock in Republican majorities for the next decade.

The Supreme Court abruptly stopped candidates from filing for office in early December to give more time for the cases to move forward.

This story will be updated.

