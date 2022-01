Cities and states have accelerated their distribution of Emergency Rental Assistance funds, leaving less extra money than expected in the pool for those who need it most. The Treasury Department announced the first round of reallocations under the ERA program on Jan. 7, with $1.1B to change hands from jurisdictions that couldn’t or wouldn’t send their respective chunks of federal funding to those who either have run out of funds or will soon. The vast majority of the reallocations, about $875M, come in the form of voluntary transfers within individual states.

HOUSE RENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO