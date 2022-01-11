ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Sick but don't have COVID? Here's what to do

By Sydney Fishman
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HVzYY_0dj098Ol00

As the omicron variant continues to strain the hospital system in the Bay Area, this has led some to wonder: What happens if you become sick but not with COVID-19?

Listen to the latest episode of "Bay Current" below.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, Professor of Medicine and Associate Dean for Regional Campuses at UCSF, and infectious disease expert, has been a pivotal voice in the Bay Area during the pandemic. He joined KCBS Radio's " Bay Current " on Tuesday to explain what steps to take if you feel sick.

Dr. Chin-Hong said that it's important for people who are feeling sick to review their symptoms before rushing to the nearest hospital.

"I would say that telehealth or telephone advice from a triage professional is a good first start," he said. "But listeners should know the warning signs of COVID, which are chest pains, shortness of breath, or change in mental status. Those things can't wait . It means that person should go straight to an acute level of care. I am not saying that people should flood urgent care, but for some red flags, patients should know what the signs are."

Dr. Chin-Hong noted that people with serious ailments other than COVID, such as cancer, heart disease, or HIV, have been severely impacted by the pandemic's toll on hospitals.

"These people have suffered tremendously," he emphasized. "When you look at the excess deaths, we are seeing more deaths in the US than the actual number of deaths that are registered. These are all deaths from non-coronavirus illnesses."

To review the warning signs of a COVID infection, or to receive updates from medical practitioners like Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, visit the UCSF coronavirus website.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston

So you’re vaccinated and you just tested positive for COVID. Here’s what to do next.

With the omicron variant spreading rapidly, the United States is all but certain to see a sharp rise in breakthrough coronavirus infections among vaccinated people. These cases were relatively rare in the pre-omicron days, but the new variant has shown an ability to slip past the body’s first line of immune defenses. That means many Americans who have gotten the shots will at some point test positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron#Regional Campuses At Ucsf#Kcbs Radio#Bay Current
WREG

When to get COVID tested and how to know what you have

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Any sign of a symptom such as a sniffle or cough could have you worried you’ve contracted the virus, but COVID-19, the common cold, seasonal allergies, and the flu can cause many similar symptoms. So, how can you tell what you have? Infectious disease specialists like Dr. Steve Threlkeld with Baptist Memorial Hospital in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those are now some of the primary indicators of Covid too.On Thursday, 23 December, researchers behind the ZOE Covid study warned that those...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The US Sun

Covid expert warns of another TWO YEARS of pandemic hell and says ‘you’ll pay the price’ if you don’t follow advice

AMERICANS could face another two years of the Covid pandemic as a top disease expert warns that those who do not follow the scientific advice will “pay the price”. The US is currently battling a surge of Omicron infections as data shows that the strain, first detected by South African scientists, makes up more than 70 percent of new Covid cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Health experts say Omicron is headed for a sharp drop, most Americans will get infected, everyone's confused

There's good news about this Omicron phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, and bad news, but much of it is based on educated guesses and the good and bad often blur together. One bit of good news, The Associated Press reports, is that "scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19's alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox5 KVVU

How strong is your immune system when it comes to COVID-19? Here's how to find out

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you're vaccinated or had COVID-19, do you wonder about your current level of protection? You can find out with antibody testing. "We don't know how long this vaccine lasts. We don't know how long immunity, natural immunity lasts, so we need to keep testing ourselves," Dr. Vershalee Shukla with Arizona's Vincere Cancer Center explained.
PHOENIX, AZ
Marietta Daily Journal

What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19? Here’s the latest guidance

As health experts learn more about the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines, guidance for individuals who test positive for the disease has evolved. Federal health officials say the precautions people should take if they become infected with COVID-19 depends on their symptoms and vaccination status. Here’s what you need to know.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy