Sick but don't have COVID? Here's what to do

As the omicron variant continues to strain the hospital system in the Bay Area, this has led some to wonder: What happens if you become sick but not with COVID-19?

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, Professor of Medicine and Associate Dean for Regional Campuses at UCSF, and infectious disease expert, has been a pivotal voice in the Bay Area during the pandemic. He joined KCBS Radio's " Bay Current " on Tuesday to explain what steps to take if you feel sick.

Dr. Chin-Hong said that it's important for people who are feeling sick to review their symptoms before rushing to the nearest hospital.

"I would say that telehealth or telephone advice from a triage professional is a good first start," he said. "But listeners should know the warning signs of COVID, which are chest pains, shortness of breath, or change in mental status. Those things can't wait . It means that person should go straight to an acute level of care. I am not saying that people should flood urgent care, but for some red flags, patients should know what the signs are."

Dr. Chin-Hong noted that people with serious ailments other than COVID, such as cancer, heart disease, or HIV, have been severely impacted by the pandemic's toll on hospitals.

"These people have suffered tremendously," he emphasized. "When you look at the excess deaths, we are seeing more deaths in the US than the actual number of deaths that are registered. These are all deaths from non-coronavirus illnesses."

To review the warning signs of a COVID infection, or to receive updates from medical practitioners like Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, visit the UCSF coronavirus website.