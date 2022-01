We few, we lucky few, are fans whose team is fortunate enough to still be in the hunt of the ever elusive Lombardi trophy. The Dallas Cowboys journey to the Super Bowl is still very much alive, however, there are a few distractions from the outside that could be jarring their focus just a little bit from the task at hand. That, of course ,is the unknown future of both Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore.

