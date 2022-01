JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville man died early Tuesday morning after his vehicle left the road and struck a pipe fence in Cherokee County. Juan A. Rios, 20, was driving a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado northeast on State Highway 135 around a right hand curve at an unsafe speed. He failed to negotiate the curve, and after leaving the roadway he hit a pipe fence, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

JACKSONVILLE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO