Song Yoon Ah thanked her close friend Son Ye Jin for sending thoughtful gifts to the set of her current drama “Show Window: The Queen’s House“!. On January 6, Song Yoon Ah uploaded on her Instagram photos of the coffee truck and lunch boxes Son Ye Jin gifted her. She wrote in the caption, “Why… are you doing this to me…? So many delicious things… Everyone went wild. I can’t even say thank you…” She also expressed her affection for Son Ye Jin and shared her appreciation for the generous presents. She remarked, “Ye Jin, be healthy and enjoy filming, and let’s meet up.”

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO