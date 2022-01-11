ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn how to build an effective and efficient nonprofit board at Board Boot Camp with Community Foundation of East Central Illinois

By Heather Roberts
WCIA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstablished in 1972, Community Foundation of East Central Illinois has distributed nearly $22 million in charitable grants to more than 450 nonprofit organizations working to improve the quality of life in communities throughout the area. These charitable distributions include designated and undesignated gifts from endowments, field of interest funds, Donor-Advised funds...

