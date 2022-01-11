Competitors hone their skills before WorldSkills event

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Student expert trains at Pittsburg State University to hone his skills prior to the 2022 WorldSkills competition.

The WorldSkills Competition is essentially the “Olympics” for the skilled trades. Every two years, competitors from around the world come together to showcase their skills in more than 60 content areas in hopes of gold, silver, or bronze medals. To qualify for a position on the WorldSkills USA team, competitors must first medal in the SkillsUSA national competition.

The competition features the following:

automotive technology

welding

car painting

cabinetmaking

graphic design

printing

heavy vehicle technology

electronics

autobody repair

web technologies

concrete construction.

This week, Ian Gregor of Colorado Springs, Colorado, is on campus preparing for the WorldSkills competition in Shanghai, China, in October.

“For more than 20 years, the Department of Automotive Technology at Pitt State is proud to be the only training facility for the WorldSkills automotive technology competitors from the U.S.,” said Scott Norman, a professor who also serves as the USA Technical Delegate to WorldSkills. “Since 1999, we’ve trained 11 WorldSkills competitors.”

PSU trained WorldSkill Competitors

WorldSkills Competitors who trained at PSU:

Ian Gregor: 2022 Shanghai, China (Competition in October 2022)

Paul Danenberg: 2019 Kazan, Russia (Medallion for Excellence)

Johnathan Robertson: 2017 Abu Dhabi, UAE (PSU Student)

Michael Mullen: 2015 Sao Paulo, Brazil (Automotive Technology Competition)

Dustin Mortsolf: 2015 Sao Paulo, Brazil (Heavy Vehicle Technology Competition)

Kieron Kohlmann: 2012 Sao Paulo, Brazil (Gold Medal – WorldSkills Americas)

Daniel Lehmkuhl: 2011 London, England (Medallion for Excellence)

Daniel Lehmkuhl: 2010 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Silver Medal – WorldSkills Americas)

Jack Frederick: 2009 Calgary, Canada (Silver Medal & Best in Nation – PSU Student)

Joshua Boschee: 2001 Seoul, Korea (Silver Medal & Best in Nation)

Timothy Dearing: 1999 Montreal, Canada (Medallion for Excellence – PSU Student)

