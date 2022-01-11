ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BamBam, SB19, Mew Suppasit, BTS’s Jin And V And Kep1er: The Most-Talked-About Songs On Twitter

By Hugh McIntyre
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two tunes break into the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart for the first time this week, with one debuting inside the area while another bolts into the highest area in its second frame. The three musicians attached to the cuts all find themselves inside the top 10 for...

www.forbes.com

Forbes

Forbes

