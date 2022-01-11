BamBam, SB19, Mew Suppasit, BTS’s Jin And V And Kep1er: The Most-Talked-About Songs On Twitter

BTS's Jin is known by the nickname Worldwide Handsome and has several other beauty nicknames. It's no surprise because his visuals are top-notch. Jin once shared that he was the love object of many girls in the kindergarten when he was just five years old. His mom was also always talking about how handsome little Seokjin was! Jin was growing up, becoming more beautiful every year. Many actors that were going to the same University as Jin always say that he was very popular and known for visuals by everyone at the campus. More than that, sometimes tourists have been stopping Jin on the streets to take a picture with someone so highly handsome. Before joining Big Hit, Jin got scouted by SM Ent multiple times over a few years. No wonder that Jin gave BTS lots of exposure in the rookie days by attracting many fans with his outstanding visuals. One time he even won over the Big 3 group's members in the TV voting for the best looking idol.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO