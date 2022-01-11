ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Lowcountry authorities are asking public’s help in locating missing teenager last seen on New Year’s Eve

By Cindy Carey
The Charleston Press
The Charleston Press
 3 days ago
North Charleston, South Carolina – Local law enforcement agencies are asking for public’s help in locating the 16-year-old Angel Scott who is reported missing.

According to the authorities, Scott was last seen on New Year’s Eve by her mother who reported her missing in Berkeley County.

However, her mother and police have a reason to believe that she might be in the Charleston, North Charleston area.

Scott is 5’6″ tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information about Scott whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Detective Tiffani Crider at 843-708-5840.

Once more information is available, we will update the case.

