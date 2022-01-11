Hospital offers free rides for COVID vaccine appointment
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Gibson Area Hospital now offers free transportation to and from a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
The service is offered to people who schedule a vaccine appointment at Gibson Area Hospital or one of its Clinic locations.
Anyone interested can call 217-784-2734 to schedule a free ride.
