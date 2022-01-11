ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Watered Gardens selected for $125,000 grant

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FRggG_0dj07XmL00

JOPLIN, Mo. – Today, Chick-fil-A announced that Watered Gardens in Joplin will receive a 2022 True Inspiration Award grant.

This year’s True Inspiration Awards grants range from $30,000 to $350,000. Chick-fil-A is proud to have a Joplin organization amongst this year’s recipients.

Chick-fil-A recognizes Watered Gardens for its commitment to serving individuals in the areas of hunger and homelessness. As a result, they will receive $125,000 to help further their charitable ministry.

Watered Gardens’ Washington Family Hope Center is one of 34 organizations being recognized for their work in the community. This year’s True Inspiration Awards grants range from $30,000 to $350,000.

By providing food, shelter, clothing, job counseling, and more, Watered Gardens intends to continue making a positive impact on the Joplin community.

“Despite the challenges these organizations have faced in the past few years, the 2022 grant recipients have demonstrated incredible passion, perseverance and leadership as they have continued to enact meaningful change in their communities,” said Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A.

In addition to Watered Gardens, the other 33 recipients range from The Maui Farm in Makawao, Hawaii, to Thrive in New Orleans, La., spanning 19 states and 33 cities.

More information, including the full list of the 2022 True Inspiration Awards grant recipients, is available at chickfila.com/true-inspiration-awards.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missouri Southern updates its masking guidance

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern is temporarily changing its masking guidance. The university is requiring masks to be worn in classrooms, meetings where social distancing is not possible, the Wilcoxon Health Center, and the Lion Cub Academy. Everywhere else, the school says masking is optional. Officials say the changes...
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Joplin, MO
Society
City
Joplin, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Local school districts move to virtual learning

School districts across the four states are facing the tough decision to temporarily go back to virtual learning. The Carthage school district announced Monday night they would be transitioning virtually for the rest of the week. “We anticipated numbers to increase once we returned from Christmas break. It’s just an...
CARTHAGE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Charity#Watered Gardens#The Maui Farm#Koam News Now
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Schools cancels classes for Friday, Jan. 14

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin parents get an automated message saying school is canceled for Friday, January 14, 2022. Joplin Schools sent the following message to media:. “Due to staff shortages, Joplin Schools will cancel all classes tomorrow, Friday, January 14, 2022. This day will be made up on May 25th. We are extremely proud of our Joplin team for making the best of what has been a difficult week. Buildings will undergo deep cleaning and sanitization before classes resume Tuesday, January 18, 2022.”
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Parsons dog killing, Shanghai automotive competition, and Carthage 1st responder heroes

PARSONS, Kan. – Police in Parsons, Kansas say another dog has been killed, the city’s third in less than a year. Officers say this dog, named “Drako,” was found on December 29th wrapped in a blanket by a small bridge near Felix and 7th streets. A veteranarian who examined Drako says there was severe trauma to the dog’s abdomen and around the neck from a choke chain that was on it, indicating that a human did it. This is the third dog in Parsons to be killed, and the fourth to be attacked. Police say a dog named “Bleu” was shot and killed, then another named “Zeus” was shot, but survived. Then on December 3rd, the dog of a Parsons police officer, “Ranger” was found brutally killed. A $34-thousand dollar reward is being offered in that case. However, authorities say no leads have come of it, which makes them think it is the work of a lone suspect. Parsons police are encouraging all dog owners in the city to keep an eye on their pets while they’re outside.
PARSONS, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know (1/6/21)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – Nearly six years after a Miami, Oklahoma man stabbed an elderly man and doused him with bleach, he learns his sentence. On Tuesday a judge sentenced Brian Waterman to 36-years in prison for attempted murder and aggravated kidnapping. In 2016, Waterman broke into a Baxter Springs, Kansas home, repeatedly stabbed the resident 78-year old Bob Hopkins, then poured bleach on him. Hopkins survived the attack. Jurors convicted Waterman this past November.
MIAMI, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Proposed Joplin community shelter shut down by city

JOPLIN, Mo.–Throughout the week, we’ve told you about “Lincoln heights.” A proposed shelter in Joplin to give hope to those experiencing homelessness. As of last night, it’s been shut down. The Joplin area was under a winter weather advisory Saturday night, with temperatures dropping as low as twelve degrees. For those experiencing homelessness, it can be life or death. “Certainly...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
1K+
Followers
479
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy