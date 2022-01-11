Watered Gardens selected for $125,000 grant

JOPLIN, Mo. – Today, Chick-fil-A announced that Watered Gardens in Joplin will receive a 2022 True Inspiration Award grant.

This year’s True Inspiration Awards grants range from $30,000 to $350,000. Chick-fil-A is proud to have a Joplin organization amongst this year’s recipients.

Chick-fil-A recognizes Watered Gardens for its commitment to serving individuals in the areas of hunger and homelessness. As a result, they will receive $125,000 to help further their charitable ministry.

By providing food, shelter, clothing, job counseling, and more, Watered Gardens intends to continue making a positive impact on the Joplin community.

“Despite the challenges these organizations have faced in the past few years, the 2022 grant recipients have demonstrated incredible passion, perseverance and leadership as they have continued to enact meaningful change in their communities,” said Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A.

In addition to Watered Gardens, the other 33 recipients range from The Maui Farm in Makawao, Hawaii, to Thrive in New Orleans, La., spanning 19 states and 33 cities.

More information, including the full list of the 2022 True Inspiration Awards grant recipients, is available at chickfila.com/true-inspiration-awards.

