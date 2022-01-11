ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal and West Ham competing for January transfer of highly-rated Serbia winger Filip Kostic from Eintracht Frankfurt

By Kostas Lianos
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

ARSENAL and West Ham are keeping tabs on highly-rated Eintracht Frankfurt star Filip Kostic, reports suggest.

According to Calciomercato, the Gunners and the Hammers have entered the transfer war for Kostic, who has gathered immense interest from several clubs around the continent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VmKQo_0dj07QbG00
Eintracht Frankfurt star Filip Kostic is being targeted by Arsenal and West Ham Credit: Getty

Italian champions Inter Milan are monitoring the versatile winger as manager Simone Inzaghi is looking to add some firepower to his attack.

Fiorentina, Lazio, Sevilla and Spanish champions Atletico Madrid have also shown interest for the Serbia international.

The 29-year-old's contract expires in 18 months, which means Arsenal and West Ham could also push for a cut price as Eintracht are facing the risk of losing him for free in June 2023.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is looking to revamp his frontline as he may lose some key forwards in the summer.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah look set to become free agents as their contract runs out in June.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also been frozen out from the squad following another disciplinary breach.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Hammers manager David Moyes, on the other hand, needs to add some extra depth to his squad as he pushes for a top-four finish and a bright Europa League campaign.

Kostic has stood out for Eintracht this season with three goals and ten assists in 22 matches across all competitions.

The Serbian helped the Bundesliga side qualify for the last 16 of the Europa League by topping a tough group, which included Olympiacos, Fenerbahce and Royal Antwerp.

Kostic joined Eintracht from Hamburg in 2018 and has since amassed a total of 29 goals and 58 assists in 149 appearances.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
The Independent

Manchester United’s best hope of a top four finish? This is a slow Champions League race

You would think that after signing the Champions League’s all-time leading goalscorer, a four-time winner with Real Madrid and a 21-year-old prodigy who has played in its knockout stages twice already, Manchester United would be well on their way to achieving a top-four finish by now. If only it were so simple.This season was supposed to see the first serious title challenge at Old Trafford. It has instead resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure, a bloated and unsettled squad, and the appointment of an interim manager who now has about four months to turn results around and meet the minimum...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David Moyes tips West Ham’s in-form Jarrod Bowen for England call-up

David Moyes challenged Jarrod Bowen to maintain his stunning form after he fired West Ham into the top four and enhanced his England credentials in a 2-0 win over Norwich.Bowen’s seventh and eighth goals of the season secured a third straight Premier League win for the Hammers.The calls for Bowen to win a Three Lions call-up are getting louder, with his eight assists meaning the former Hull winger has now been directly involved in 16 goals this season – the most of any English player in the top flight.“When players come from the Championship you hope they will develop and Jarrod...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham on course to be in Champions League mix, says David Moyes

David Moyes has West Ham on course to meet his points target this season and has challenged them to stay the distance and be in the mix for the Champions League The Hammers finished two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea last season and Moyes wanted them to make up that gap this term.As things stand they have done just that, lying in fourth and currently two points better off than they were at this stage last season.“I think we’re in good shape,” said Moyes. “This was the time of year when we were coming into a good run of form in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eintracht Frankfurt#Arsenal#Atletico Madrid#Sports#Italian#Spanish#Serbian#The Europa League
The Independent

Liverpool vs Arsenal result: Player ratings as Gunners survive Granit Xhaka’s red card

Arsenal defended valiantly with ten men to earn themselves a draw against Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.Granit Xhaka’s early red card left Arsenal to battle through the remainder of the game a man down and the north London side immediately resorted to attempting to shut up shop.Despite their command of the ball, boasting almost 80% of possession, Liverpool struggled to fashion clear-cut opportunities with their best chance falling to Takumi Minamino at the death as he blazed over the bar from close range. Arsenal’s players celebrated at full-time after a valiant clean sheet that leaves...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino ‘secretly in contact’ with Manchester United

What the papers sayParis St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, 49, is “secretly maintaining contact” with Manchester United in the hope he will be considered for the manager’s job, claims The Sun which cites French daily Le Parisien. The Argentinian coach is reportedly a favourite for the permanent role vacated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his sacking in November, with Ralf Rangnick in interim charge until the end of the season.Staying at Old Trafford, the club are reportedly on the hunt for a new right-back and think they have found their man. The Mail reports Brighton have valued 21-year-old defender...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United welcome back four players for Aston Villa trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United, with Harry Maguire also in contention to play in Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.Ronaldo was left out of the United squad by interim manager Ralf Rangnick for the 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Villa on Monday night after picking up a minor hip injury.The Portuguese was left out as a precaution, with Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones also kept at home after picking up minor issues of their own.All three players are available to Rangnick for the second part of the double header against Villa, while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
The Independent

Manchester City show Chelsea there is no Premier League top two or top three – only a top one

The title race is over now, apparently. You know, the one that ended a few weeks ago. Manchester City already looked like being crowned champions for a fourth time in five years before this twelfth consecutive league win. After it, it seems a nailed-on certainty. There is a faint and remote possibility of a challenge from Liverpool, now 14 points back but with two games in hand. This was a meeting of the top two, though, and it only reinforced the theory that there is in fact only a top one.That was demonstrated not so much by the result, a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson should stay at Manchester United, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick would prefer to keep both Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek at Manchester United beyond the end of the January transfer window, despite their desire for regular first-team football.Neither Van de Beek or Henderson have started a Premier League game for United this season, having been left on the sidelines by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his interim successor Rangnick.The pair have made their feelings known to the United manager but have so far failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford, with Rangnick reluctant to let either go.Rangnick is having to contend with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte claims Tottenham ‘deserve much more’ amid current struggles

Antonio Conte has said the people at Tottenham Hotspur “deserve much more” as the Italian tries to take the club back to the top tier of English football.Conte has inherited a tough task at Spurs, who are no longer challenging for the top honours after several years of decline.The Italian has spoken at length about the “important gap” the club has to bridge with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool Chelsea and Manchester United and how his side are currently “in the middle”.He has looked forlorn in recent weeks as he saw his side lose a Carabao Cup semi-final...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Confirmed Line Ups: Liverpool v Arsenal | Carabao Cup Semi Final | First Leg

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino. Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Tyler Morton, Kaide Gordon. Liverpool Team News. Alisson Becker may make his Carabao Cup debut...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City, Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku and why you were wrong about signing a striker

It was basic arithmetic, really. In the same way that two plus two equals four, an almost impregnable defence plus a prolific, 20-goals-a-season striker equals a title-winning team.Two Premier League clubs found themselves stuck on the first side of that equation last summer. Each had one of the best defences in Europe but lacked a player regularly converting at the other end. Both intended to do something about it during the transfer window. One could and did, the other tried and couldn’t. So in that case, why is the team who didn’t spend £97.5m on a centre-forward sitting at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves survive late Southampton fightback to maintain European bid with home win

Wolves survived a late Southampton fightback to maintain their European push.Raul Jimenez’s penalty, Conor Coady’s first Molineux goal for six years and Adama Traore’s injury-time effort earned a 3-1 win.James Ward-Prowse’s stunning free-kick pulled a goal back for the Saints and Romain Perraud hit the bar just before Traore sealed victory for the hosts.Bruno Lage’s side were not at their vibrant best but it was enough to squeeze past the Saints to sit eighth in the Premier League.They are just two points adrift of the top six while mid-table Southampton slipped to a seventh defeat of the season.There was little...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
305K+
Followers
5K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy