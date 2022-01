This is truly not a yes or no question! Everyone’s circumstances do vary, but there are a few scenarios that we see on a regular basis. First of all, if you have found yourselves with a mountain of joint debt on the verge of divorce, our first recommendation is to seek advice on the benefit of filing a joint bankruptcy before the divorce. This can possibly and our prayer at Bond & Botes save your marriage. Especially if the mounting debt is causing the majority of your marital strife. But even if you ultimately decide to divorce it could provide you both with a total fresh start afterwards.

FLORENCE, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO