ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

UCF Transfer Receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala Commits to UCLA Football

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36pfAH_0dj07Bbb00

Mokiao-Atimalala was one of the top players coming out of Hawaii last recruiting cycle and contributed for the Knights in 2021.

View the original article to see embedded media.

While the Bruins lost one Knight a week ago, they picked up another out of the transfer portal on Tuesday.

UCF receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala announced he would be transferring to UCLA football on Twitter, one week after entering the portal. Mokiao-Atimalala has three years of eligibility remaining.

Mokiao-Atimalala is the second transfer receiver to join the Bruins so far this offseason, with Duke's Jake Bobo committing back in December and reportedly already enrolling for winter quarter.

Mokiao-Atimalala was a true freshman at UCF this past season, racking up 102 yards and a touchdown on 12 catches in 13 games and one start. Mokiao-Atimalala's collegiate debut also stands as a high-point for him so far, considering he notched a career-high three catches and his lone touchdown of the season in that contest against Boise State on Sept. 2.

The quarterback who tossed that touchdown was Dillon Gabriel, who was committed to UCLA as well until he changed his mind and flipped to Oklahoma on Jan. 3 . Gabriel's departure added several question marks to the Bruins' potential pass attack for 2022 at the moment, but Dorian Thompson-Robinson announcing his return Monday eased many of the short-term concerns surrounding the quarterback room.

Unlike Gabriel, who would have had to compete and likely sit on the bench for a year if he had come to Westwood, Mokiao-Atimalala is in a position to compete for targets the second he steps foot on campus.

Receiver Kyle Philips and tight end Greg Dulcich have already declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, so that's over half of UCLA's targets out the door already. Receiver Chase Cota could be the next to go, leaving Mokiao-Atimalala, Bobo, Kam Brown, Kazmeir Allen, Matt Sykes, Logan Loya and incoming freshman Jadyn Marshall to make up for the lost production.

Mokiao-Atimalala, Brown, Loya and Marshall are all former four-star prospects.

Three-star receiver Braden Pegan and four-star tight ends Carsen Ryan and Jack Pedersen are going to be coming in as freshman looking for snaps as well.

Mokiao-Atimalala earned a four-star rating in the 247Sports Composite in 2021. The 6-foot-1 wideout was the No. 3 recruit in the state of Hawaii and was the No. 18 athlete overall in his class. Playing his high school ball at James Campbell (HI) as an all-state standout, Mokiao-Atimalala joins Sykes as receivers going from the Aloha State to Westwood.

UCLA offered Mokiao-Atimalala a scholarship coming out of high school, but that was under former receivers coach Jimmie Dougherty. Now, with Jerry Neuheisel leading the receiving corps, Mokiao-Atimalala has finally cashed in on that offer.

Mokiao-Atimalala also returned three kicks for 68 yards and 13 punts for 95 yards for the Knights last fall. Allen will be back to continue returning kicks for the blue and gold in 2022, but the punt returner role is currently vacant with Philips gone.

Between Mokiao-Atimalala, Bobo, Washington edge rusher Laiatu Latu and Hawaii linebacker Darius Muasau, the Bruins have added four transfers so far in this year's cycle. The program has lost 12, though, including receiver Keontez Lewis.

Catch up on all the transfer market news related to UCLA at All Bruins' transfer portal tracker .

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories : UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
AllTrojans

Experts Unanimously Predict Caleb Williams Future College

Will USC fans see Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams suiting up in the cardinal and gold next season? Williams, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on January 3, was given one hundred percent odds of committing to the Trojans by 247Sports' Transfer Portal Crystal Ball. This prediction was voted on by...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmie Dougherty
On3.com

LOOK: Photo emerges of Caleb Williams in USC uniform

Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams, who on Jan. 3 announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, could very well end up following former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley to USC. On Thursday, a screenshot from a video surfaced on Twitter in which Williams appears to be wearing a...
NFL
Yardbarker

Kirby Smart had savage message for Dan Lanning after Georgia win

Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning have a good relationship. Lanning coached the Georgia defense on its way to a national championship, and Smart will be well aware of that. Despite that, Smart is leaving no room for sentimentality as Lanning takes over as the head coach at Oregon. Lanning shared...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Ucf#Ucla Bruins#American Football#Knights#Boise State
MySanAntonio

USC Coach Lincoln Riley's $2.1M Oklahoma Mansion Is Pending Sale

Now that he's firmly ensconced in Southern California, the former University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley has left behind his Norman, OK, home. Listed in August 2021 for $2.1 million, the upscale abode is now in pending sale status. It's also the most expensive place on the market in the college town, where the current median list price sits at a modest $265,000.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Caleb Williams Reportedly Met With 2 Major Schools

Caleb Williams appears to be getting closer to a transfer decision, though he’s not there yet. According to a report from ESPN, the Oklahoma Sooners transfer quarterback met with two major programs in recent days. Williams, who announced his decision to enter the transfer portal following Lincoln Riley’s move...
NFL
abc17news.com

Former Mizzou wide receiver lands job at Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (KMIZ) Former Mizzou wide receiver L'Damian Washington announced that he will be serving as an offensive analyst for the Oklahoma Sooners, beginning in the 2022 season. The MU alum put together quite a career in the black and gold, finishing with 100 receptions for 1,735 yards and 15...
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Alabama Freshman Standout Enters Transfer Portal

Not even Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are immune to losing players to the NCAA transfer portal. An eighth Alabama football entered the portal on Thursday, and it’s a significant loss. Former Alabama standout linebacker Shane Lee is trying to find a new home ahead of the 2022 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
306
Followers
456
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy