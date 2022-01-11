ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Lori Harvey Sizzles In A $2,700 Pink And Black Prada Jumpsuit

By Marsha Badger
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bqirp_0dj079vO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Et3ag_0dj079vO00

Source: Donato Sardella / Getty


Looks like Lori Harvey and her homegirls Normani and Ryan Destiny are going to be hot on the birthday celebration trail. Destiny celebrated her birthday just a few days ago, and Harvey’s 25th birthday is on January 13th. Yesterday the stylish trio served looks during an outing in Malibu.

Harvey served curves for the girls in a $2,700 black and pink jacquard jumpsuit partnered with a $2,450 Prada Cleo bag.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lori Harvey Closet (@loriharveyclosetx)

This is what I like to consider the calm before the storm. With Harvey’s birthday just a few days away, it’s safe to say we will be in for a few jaw-dropping looks. The SKN by LH entrepreneur is no stranger to shutting the internet down with her sexy and alluring sense of style. Harvey serves a high dosage of glamour when she steps out, and we should expect nothing different from her on her 25th birthday.

Harvey has lots to celebrate. In 2020, she collaborated with Naked Wardrobe on her own loungewear line, she launched SKN by LH, and she celebrated one year with her boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan. Although we’re at the top of the year, I anticipate a lot of power moves from the model and beauty powerhouse.

DON’T MISS…

Lori Harvey Brings In The New Year With Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey Serves Curves In A Pink Animal Print Knit Dress To The Dundas X REVOLVE Holiday Dinner

Michael B. Jordan Gave A Sweet Speech At Lori Harvey’s SKN Launch Party: ‘There’s No Place I’d Rather Be’

Comments / 0

Related
Life and Style Weekly

Is Lori Harvey Pregnant? She Sparks Baby No.1 Rumors With Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Is she pregnant? Lori Harvey sparked rumors that she’s expecting baby No. 1 with her boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan. While ringing in the new year, Lori shared a boomerang video of her and the Creed actor dressed up for their New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31, 2021. She captioned the since-expired Instagram Story clip, “baby daddy,” igniting fan speculation over a possible pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Is All Tied Up with Michael B. Jordan in Chocolate Disco Dress and Wrapped Sandals

Lori Harvey’s 2022 was off to a romantic start, as she rang in the new year with a kiss from beau Michael B. Jordan. The model shared sweet photos of the couple on Instagram, wearing a halter-neck minidress by Raisa Vanessa. The sleek backless number featured a chocolate brown palette covered in square-shaped sequins, instantly channeling ’70s glamour. Harvey accessorized with a gold bracelet, watch and drop earrings. “Happy New Year,” she coupled the romantic photos. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) When it came to shoes, Harvey donned a pair of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
weisradio.com

Halle Berry fakes a wedding; Lori Harvey calls Michael B. Jordan her “Babydaddy,” and more

Halle Berry has been married three times, and on New Year’s Day, she had people all around the world convinced she had tied the knot for a fourth time. The Oscar and Emmy winner shared a pair of pictures of with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, captioning the images, “well…IT’S OFFICIAL!” The first snapshot featured the couple sharing a kiss at an altar overlooking the water below.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Ryan Destiny
Person
Lori Harvey
Person
Normani
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Models New Burberry Bag With a Chic Brown Trench Coat and Sharp Pointy Pumps

Lori Harvey gave her Instagram followers a close look at the new Burberry Lola bag on Tuesday. The 24-year-old socialite shared two new photos of herself as she posed with the purse and a brown trench coat that was designed by the luxury label. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) The softly structured quilted bag is crafted with Italian-tanned lambskin. The style is punctuated with a polish chain strap and the Thomas Burberry monogram. The handbag also includes interior slip pocket and a fold over top with magnetic closure. “I love trench coat weather and #TheLolaBag...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Strikes a Pose in an Edgy Pink Catsuit & Slick Sandals to Celebrate Her Birthday

Lori Harvey serves a bold lesson in matching patterns on her birthday. The socialite posted a photo on her Instagram story yesterday in an outfit that was perfectly edgy for one of fashion’s newest “it” girls, while highlighting that she’ll be 25 today. For the ensemble, the step-daughter of Steve Harvey donned a black and pink abstract printed catsuit that felt modern and fresh. She accessorized it with a handbag splashed with the same abstract pattern. When it came down to the shoes, Harvey slipped on a pair of black ankle-strap sandals that helped unify her attire. Harvey has a chic and unique...
BEAUTY & FASHION
enstarz.com

Michael B. Jordan's Love, Lori Harvey, Stuns in Tinkerbell-Inspired Outfit: See His Cute Response

With the rest of us are hunkering down and preparing to have a quiet New Year's due to the rapid rise of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Lori Harvey blew us all away with with a stunning Instagram post earlier today. The socialite and soon-to-be business mogul was pictured in a chartreuse, lingerie-like getup reportedly inspired by Disney's Tinkerbell.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prada#Black And Pink#Lh#Skn Launch Party
justjaredjr.com

Normani & Ryan Destiny Join Lori Harvey at Her Birthday Dinner

Lori Harvey got support from her friends at her birthday dinner!. Normani and Ryan Destiny stuck by Lori‘s side while having dinner at sushi restaurant Nobu on Monday night (January 10) in Malibu, Calif. Lori‘s boyfriend Michael B. Jordan wasn’t able to attend the dinner, but he had a...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Lori Harvey Gives Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan a Cheeky Nickname in New Year's Eve Post

Lori Harvey kicked off the New Year by putting her love on display. The 24-year-old daughter of Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey took to Instagram Stories on Friday, Dec. 31 to celebrate New Year's Eve with her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan. In her since-expired post, the model shared a boomerang of herself and the Black Panther actor posing in front of a mirror to show off their fanciful attire. Lori dressed to impress, as she wore a sparkly halter jumpsuit and dainty jewelry pieces. Michael also looked as suave as ever in an all-black outfit that he paired with a silver chain-link necklace. However, the couple's stylish fashion moment wasn't the only...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Nothing Says New Year's Eve Like a Sexy Sequin Dress, as Demonstrated by Lori Harvey

New year, same stunning style. Over the weekend, Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan shared a peek at their romantic New Year's Eve celebration — and the gorgeous looks they wore to ring in 2022. Just a few days after posing in a green Tinkerbell-esque outfit, the model and SKN by LH owner wore another minidress, this time a chocolate brown number covered in square-shaped sequins from Raisa Vanessa's fall/winter 2021 collection.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopSugar

Lori Harvey Redefines the Birthday Suit in Psychedelic Prada

Lori Harvey rang in her 25th birthday exactly how I wish I did mine: with a surprise party at Nobu in Malibu complete with romantic lighting, balloons, and personalized menus. She was dressed to the nines in a pink-and-black jacquard Prada catsuit teamed with a matching Cleo bag, a set altogether retailing at $5,150. Her friends, including Normani, photographer Blair Caldwell, Ryan Destiny, and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, gathered to take pics and document the delicious looking food and cocktails.
MALIBU, CA
enstarz.com

Lori Harvey Spotted Looking Casually Iconic and Celebrating Ryan Destiny's Birthday in Napa Valley!

Lori Harvey was spotted looking STUNNING while dressed down. The celebrity icon was seen out and about wearing leggings and an amazing button-down sweater while keeping her Louis Viton bag tightly on her arm. Wealth! The sunglasses and hoop earing Lori Harvey paired with this outfit, redefined what it means to look great while looking casual. It's no wonder Lori Harvey is the love of Michael B. Jordan's life.
NAPA, CA
Cosmopolitan

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Had the Cutest PDA Moment on New Year's Eve

How did you spend New Year's Eve? If your night included staying home and throwing confetti around your living room that you still haven't bothered cleaning up, wow, same. Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey also appear to have celebrated the new year at home, at least based on a series of next-level cute photos they both shared on Instagram, the vibe of which is best described as 2022 PDA.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Makes the Case for Socks and Sandals with Sporty Leggings and a Button-Up Sweater

Lori Harvey gave athleisure a twist this week with one of the most controversial shoe pairings ever: wearing socks with sandals. The model strolled in Los Angeles wearing black leggings and a black button-up sweater. The comfortable pieces were paired with angular sunglasses and gold hoop earrings, as well as several thin rings. Harvey finished her look with a printed shoulder bag, reminiscent of the early 2000s and following Y2K aesthetics that have taken the fashion world by storm. When it came to shoes, Harvey donned a pair of Yeezy slides. The brown style featured thick toe straps, as well as ridged soles for additional...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Goes Casual in Sweatshirt, Leggings and Yeezy Foam Runners for Pilates

Lori Harvey took sporty style to new heights in one of the decade’s most controversial sneakers. The model stepped out on Tuesday to attend a pilates class, wearing black leggings and striped tube socks. The comfy pairing was layered with a dark green sweatshirt. Harvey’s loungewear was accessorized with black sunglasses and a black shoulder bag for greater versatility. When it came to shoes, Harvey donned a pair of Yeezy Foam Runner sneakers. The controversial shoe featured a white colorway known as “Ararat.” The style also included uppers completely made of EVA foam and algae for a lightweight feel. The angular curved...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

626
Followers
862
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy