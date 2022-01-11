ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU CB Dwight McGlothern enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Josh Auzenne
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-2, 186-pound sophomore...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

BATON ROUGE, LA
