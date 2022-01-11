Broadband Internet is coming to rural Washington County homes

HAGERSTOWN, Md. ( WDVM ) — 1745 underserved residents, which is about 698 homes, in Washington County could soon expect broadband internet.

Washington County commissioners approved $1,162,605.00 in funding from the county for Antietam Broadband major expansion project.

The total construction cost is projected to be $5,813,025.00.

An additional $4,650,420.00 will come from the state.

The designated underserved areas are in Washington County and consist of 10 ZIP codes, across 61 miles.

“You’re hearing it at a federal government level that broadband is a must. It’s very much like electricity and water. You need to have it whether it’s remote learning, whether it’s telehealth, whether it’s e-commerce, whatever it may be people doing business from home,” said Curtis Pendleton, vice president of strategy for Antietam Broadband.

The project consists of a four-phase construction plan. The project is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2022 and be completed in the spring of 2024.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.