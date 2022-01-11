ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seegrid Expects Strong Growth in 2022 Driven by Increased Demand for AMRs

dcvelocity.com
 4 days ago

Seegrid Corporation, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling in the manufacturing, e-commerce, and logistics sectors reported today that it expects strong growth in 2022 driven by the company’s strategic investments in 2021 and increased demand for its products resulting from continued automation of the global supply...

www.dcvelocity.com

dcvelocity.com

Supply chain HR firm WorkStep lands $25 million for worker retention tools

The supply chain workforce retention firm WorkStep plans to scale up its platform and add more employees for its solution that helps companies better engage workers, identify the drivers of turnover, and increase workforce retention, thanks to a $25 million venture capital round announced yesterday. The “series B” round was...
BUSINESS
neworleanssun.com

Global Big Data Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Demand For Data-Driven Decision Making In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Big Data Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global big data market, assessing the market based on its segments like components, hardware, deployment mode, organisation size, application, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Fudzilla

PC demand increasing

Market research firms Gartner and IDC have added up some numbers and divided by their shoe size and worked out that the worldwide PC market has grown again throughout 2021, as demand for traditional PCs continued during a global chip shortage. Gartner said there were 340 million PCs were shipped...
COMPUTERS
Fudzilla

TSMC expects more growth

Taiwanese chip outfit TSMC expects robust growth to accelerate due to booming semiconductor demand. The outfit reported a record quarterly profit and said it plans to spend at least a third more than last year. Soaring demand for semiconductors used in smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets during the COVID-19 pandemic...
MARKETS
investing.com

Upcoming Q4 GDP Release Expected To Report Strong Growth

The U.S. economy remains on track to post a sharp rebound in the fourth-quarter GDP report that’s scheduled for Jan. 27. The momentum, however, is expected to slow in early 2022 amid stronger macro headwinds. Output in last year’s final quarter is on track to rise at a seasonally...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 104.68 Bn growth expected in Enterprise Application Software Market | Driven by increasing number of cloud-based deployment solutions | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global enterprise application software market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of several leading players such as SAP SE, Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp., Intuit Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Accenture, Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corp., and Epicor Software Corp. These vendors are continuously focusing on improving their product offering through innovation, which has helped them expand their share in the market. These vendors are also dominating the market in terms of quality, reliability, service offering, and technological innovations. The competition level in the market is expected to increase with the entry of new players and growing R&D and M&A activities.
SOFTWARE
Medagadget.com

Recombinant Protein Market – Increased investment in research and development on biologic drugs is expected to boost the growth of the market

Recombinant proteins are substances used in production of novel therapies for severe chronic diseases such as cancer and other rare diseases. They are classified into hormones, recombinant metabolic enzymes, growth factor, plasma protein factor, cytokines, and others. Growing research &development activities on biologic drugs for life threatening disease such as...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

FinancialForce Sees Strong Momentum with Services Automation as Demand for Full Business Visibility Increases Across Services Organizations

FinancialForce, the leading provider of customer-centric business applications across finance, services, and customer success teams, announced continued momentum for FinancialForce Professional Services Cloud, its market-leading professional services automation (PSA) solution. “This comes as FinancialForce continues to be recognized as the PSA industry leader,” said Tony Kender, Chief Revenue Officer, FinancialForce....
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
dcvelocity.com

Clinical Labs are Integrating Tecsys’ Supply Chain Software to Automate Inventory Management

Tecsys Inc., an industry-leading supply chain management software company, announced an important milestone in its end-to-end Elite™ Healthcare supply chain execution platform with the commercialization of its automated inventory management and management insights solution for the clinical lab environment. By leveraging the robust Elite™ Healthcare software platform, this software solution builds on clinical supply chain best practices and process optimization while helping clinical labs to tackle the most common inventory challenges.
SOFTWARE
dcvelocity.com

Sleek Technologies Partners with Novigo to Provide Advanced Freight Procurement Solutions

Sleek Technologies has today announced a new partnership with Novigo. Through this collaboration, the companies are looking to replace the antiquated processes and massive data gaps with AI-powered automation technology and 100% data transparency. Through Sleek Technologies Solutions Suite, customers have access to highly configurable intelligent freight procurement SaaS, called...
INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

Consumer expectations remain high despite delays, shortages, and higher prices

Consumer expectations remain high despite supply chain delays, product shortages, and rising costs, leaving retailers focused more than ever on creating a seamless shopping and delivery experience, according to research from technology firm SOTI, released Monday. SOTI, which provides mobile and IoT device management solutions to a wide range of businesses, published the research findings in its From Clicks to Ships: Navigating the Global Supply Chain Crisis 2022 report. The research aimed to reveal how consumer behaviors are changing due to the pandemic, increased inflation rates, and supply chain problems. The company surveyed 10,000 consumers in eight countries, including the United States. Global economic concerns continue to pinch consumers worldwide. Among the report’s findings, more than half (52%) of U.S. consumers said items have become more expensive, and almost two thirds of shoppers (61%) said that one or more items they need are no longer available for immediate purchase. This has pushed consumers to settle for alternative products or turn to a different retailer to find items in stock, according to the report. The research also found that pandemic-induced consumer buying practices are here to stay, with nearly three-quarters of respondents saying they will continue to buy online, with purchases either delivered or picked up in store. When it comes to online buying in 2022, the research found that: 57% of respondents are less likely to order an item that requires shipping from overseas than a year ago; 56% find shipping time the most frustrating aspect of ordering online; 49% expect same-day in-store pickup for any item they order online; 42% say they will look elsewhere if delivery or pickup of an item is more than two days; 42% say they are buying more online and having purchases delivered directly to them. The trends place a growing emphasis on the need for supply chain agility and a seamless customer experience, according to SOTI. “Retailers need to find a way to accelerate innovation and implement technology to communicate with consumers and partners, while also taking into consideration the fact that we’re still very much in a state of flux,” Shash Anand, vice president of product strategy at SOTI, said in a statement announcing the research. “This places a premium on the need for flexibility and scalability.” Transparency and visibility are key as well. Nearly 70% of respondents said they expect to know where their order is within the delivery process at all times, and 64% said they are likely to do repeat business with brands that can deliver goods the fastest. Nearly 50% said they’d be more likely to do business with retailers that offer multiple return points, the research also found. Consumers from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, and Australia participated in the report.
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

Peak Technologies acquires fifth supply chain tech firm in a year

The private equity-backed bar coding and data collection provider Peak Technologies is jumping back in the acquisition pool to kick off 2022, announcing today that it has bought Avalon Integration Inc., a vendor of IT services for warehouse, store, and field applications. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but...
BUSINESS
The Press

Winc's Strong Wholesale Growth Driven by Unique Omni-channel Strategy

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winc, Inc. ("Winc" or the "Company") (NYSE-American: WBEV), one of the fastest-growing beverage companies in the United States, continues its strong wholesale growth with a portfolio of brands for the next generation of consumers such as Summer Water and Lost Poet. In 2021, Winc's wholesale portfolio expanded by 50% more SKUs overall and saw its brands perform well on shelves, growing by 123% in sales at Whole Foods (1) and by 75% in overall depletions among national and regional chains (2).
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Inspire Medical Expects Strong Q4 FY21 Revenue Growth

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) expects Q4 FY21 revenue of $78.0 million - $78.4 million, up approximately 70% Y/Y and surpassing the consensus estimate of $65.84 million. For FY21, the Company sees sales of $233.0 million - $233.4 million, an approximately 102% increase over FY20. Inspire activated 81 new...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
shortgo.co

Economists Expect Strong Growth and Falling Inflation in 2022

Story By Curtis Dubay, Senior Economist, U.S. Chamber of Commerce. As we head into 2022, now is a good time to look at where the economy may be heading and where the all-important level of inflation will be next year. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Chief Economists Committee consists of...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Supply Chain Disruptions Cut Into November Air Cargo Growth

IATA said supply chain disruptions and capacity constraints impacted demand, despite favorable economic conditions for the sector. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dcvelocity.com

Forecast says shipping costs will stay “sky high” through first quarter

Sky high shipping costs are expected to continue into the new year with transportation spend rising to record levels in the first quarter of 2022 due to the combination of rate increases applied by parcel and less than truckload (LTL) carriers along with ongoing strong pricing power for truckload fleets, a new study finds.
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Supply Chain Tech Provider Project44 Secures $420 Million

The funding comes as supply chain visibility becomes more crucial to the operations of retailers, shipping companies and logistics firms. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA

