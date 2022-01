The New York Giants have fired head coach Joe Judge – let’s meet his wife Amber Meesey and see what impact coaching has had on family life. Joe Judge was fired yesterday (12 January) by the Giants after going 10-23 in his two years with the team. Prior to that, Judge was assistant coach to Bill Belichick at the New England Patriots, helping them to win three Super Bowls.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO