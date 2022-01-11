PHOTOS: Cody Basketball vs. Powell and Lovell

The Mississippi State men's basketball team defeated Georgia 88 to 72 Wednesday night at Humphrey Coliseum. MSU is now 11-4 overall and 2-1 in the SEC. The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Iverson Molinar with 28 points. Also in double figures were Javian Davis with 12, Cameron Matthews with 10 and Andersson Garcia with 10. Leading the Bulldogs in rebounds was Davis with six, Molinar led in assists with seven, while Matthews led in steals with three and Garrison Brooks led in blocks with four.

