Sharon Stone to play Kaley Cuoco’s mom in season 2 of ‘The Flight Attendant’

wxhc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaley Cuoco's Emmy-nominated series The Flight Attendant has added an Oscar nominee to its cast: Sharon Stone. For the HBO Max show's second season, Stone has been cast in a recurring role as Lisa Bowden, the estranged mom to Cuoco's previously boozy title...

wxhc.com

Hello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco pays emotional tribute upon learning of Bob Saget's death

Kaley Cuoco took to social media to reveal that she, like many of the entertainment industry, was mourning the loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget. Upon learning of his sudden and tragic demise, the actress took to her Instagram Stories to share an emotional and beautiful tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Kaley Cuoco Shares Rare Childhood Photo & the Pic Screams ’90s

This rare throwback photo proves that Kaley Cuoco was destined to be in front of the camera. Last month, the Flight Attendant star, 36, posted a rare childhood picture on Instagram that was taken during her early modeling days. The pic features Cuoco on the cover of Broadway magazine. The...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco Series Adds Huge Movie Star for New Season

Another A-lister has joined the cast of The Flight Attendant for Season 2: actress Sharon Stone. According to a report by Deadline, Stone has been cast as the mother of main character Cassie, played by Kaley Cuoco. Fair warning: there are spoilers for The Flight Attendant ahead. Stone will reportedly...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Stone stuns with gorgeous hair transformation in surprise new appearance

Sharon Stone took on a very different look this week as her big secret was finally revealed to fans. The 63-year-old underwent a dramatic hair transformation, swapping her trademark pixie cut - which she has recently grown out into a super-short bob - for long, luscious locks for her new role in The Flight Attendant. The news of her upcoming appearance on season two of the comedy-drama was announced on Wednesday, with co-star Kaley Cuoco giving fans a glimpse at Sharon's gorgeous new look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Primetimer

Will Arnett to star in Netflix's Murderville, a whodunnit featuring celebrity guest-stars Conan O'Brien, Sharon Stone, Marshawn Lynch and more

Arnett is adapting BBC3's Murder in Successville for the streamer, playing a detective with "a cadre of celebrity guest stars who’d be willing to improv their way through his spin on the murder mystery." “We’re basically making Law & Order without a script,” Arnett says of the series that has him playing lead detective with each guest-star as his homicide trainee. together, they will interview suspects and try to solve a murder. With Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp vet Krister Johnson as showrunner, Arnett landed Murderville on Netflix, where he previously starred on BoJack Horseman, Flaked and Arrested Development. Conan O'Brien, who plays himself, was the first person enlisted. Other stars joining the six-episode series include Sharon Stone, Marshawn Lynch, Annie Murphy, Ken Jeong and Kumail Nanjiani.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

The Flight Attendant - Season 2 - Sharon Stone Joins Cast

The critically acclaimed, breakthrough Max Original series THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT has added Sharon Stone as a recurring guest star for the second season. Stone will play Lisa Bowden, Cassie's (Kaley Cuoco) estranged mother who would prefer to stay estranged. After a lifetime of dealing with Cassie's alcoholism, she no longer has any patience or goodwill to spare. Season one, currently available on HBO Max, was nominated for nine Emmys®, winning for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Inventing Anna’ Trailer: Julia Garner Transforms Into a Scamming Socialite in Netflix Series

“Anna Delvey is a masterpiece, bitches!” Julia Garner yells in the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming series “Inventing Anna,” which depicts the downfall of the real-life scamming socialite. The nine-episode limited series from Shonda Rhimes, premiering on Feb. 11, chronicles New York Magazine’s investigation into Delvey as she awaits trial for grand larceny and theft of services. She was found guilty in May 2019 and was released from prison in February 2021 for good behavior. In the trailer, viewers get a longer look at Garner as Delvey, complete with a German accent and plenty of attitude. “What are you wearing? You look poor,”...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

SAG Awards Nominations: Kristen Stewart, ‘Harder They Fall,’ ‘Reservation Dogs’ Snubbed as ‘Yellowstone’ Surprises

The SAG Awards nominations unveiled Wednesday morning offered a number of surprises and head-scratching snubs. On the film side, a number of Oscar hopeful titles failed to score any nominations from SAG-AFTRA, including the groundbreaking Black Western The Harder They Fall, The French Dispatch, C’mon C’mon and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The latest Spider-Man film didn’t even earn any stunt nominations, with Oscar hopefuls No Time to Die and Dune earning their only nominations in the stunt category. Meanwhile, Oscar hopefuls The Lost Daughter and West Side Story only scored one nod each, for Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter and Ariana DeBose...
MOVIES
