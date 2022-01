The Cookeville Fire Department has been named a recipient of a $25,113 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and local Cookeville stores. Chief Benton Young said that the funds will be used to purchase an inflatable rescue raft, helmets, personal flotation devices, tow tethers, and throw rope bags, as well as wetsuits to fulfill a critical need within the community.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO