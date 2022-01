Fort Lauderdale (CBSMiami) – It’s the largest stormwater project in the history of Fort Lauderdale, and it’s going to two of the neighborhoods in the most need of help to mitigate flooding. “It’s basically up to my shins, I’m taller now, when I was little it was higher but it flooded basically up to my shins all the way up the whole street,” Abigail Laney said. Laney has lived in the Edgewood neighborhood for 18 years, basically her whole life. In recent years she’s seen more frequent rainfalls turn into severe flooding events with little warning. “It means you’re done for if you...

