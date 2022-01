Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will not be in Fast 10, and he’s dead serious about that. Speaking with CNN, Johnson killed any hope of seeing Hobbs working alongside Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto ever again. It’s no secret the two action stars do not like each other. Johnson made that ever so clear once again in an interview with the network. What was the straw the broke the camel’s back? Well, The Rock didn’t care for Diesel going on Instagram pleading for Johnson to return to the film franchise by using his own children and Paul Walker’s death. He didn’t say it, but we are sure he didn’t care for Diesel calling him “my little brother.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO