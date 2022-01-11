Pine Street Inn Workers Prepare For Busy Night As Temperatures Drop

Two daycare employees were terminated after leaving a four-year-old girl in a van for nine hours in below-freezing temperatures. According to the Daily Mail, the Living Waters Childcare van monitor and driver were fired on Friday after the unidentified van’s driver admitted to leaving Makyia Artis on the frigid bus during the school day on Jan. 7. The Rochester, New York-based daycare had marked the little girl absent from school and only discovered she was sleeping in the snow-covered van in 18-degree temps– when her irate mother notified the daycare.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO