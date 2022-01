The Portland Trail Blazers have the longest active playoff streak in the NBA at eight consecutive seasons, but things are looking bleak for this franchise right now. Currently 16-24 on the season, the Blazers are the 10-seed in the Western Conference and after upgrading their talent at the trade deadline a season ago, they could be in store to be one of the biggest “sellers” this time around.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO