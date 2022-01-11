ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

5 Pantry Scroll Stoppers

lizmarieblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have always been so intrigued to take a peek into others pantry spaces. They can be as grand or as minimal, and everyone has their own definition of what a pantry is and what it is used for. So today I am sharing 5 pantry scroll stoppers! I have a...

www.lizmarieblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
lizmarieblog.com

Tuesday Treasures 24

Welcome to Tuesday Treasures! In this weekly blog post, I share some great vintage and antique treasures from around the internet. I love curating special home decor items to share with you. Whether you are just here to window shop or to find the perfect antique to add to your collection, there is something for everyone! If you are interested in exploring my past Tuesday Treasures antiques, click here [HERE].
HOME & GARDEN
lizmarieblog.com

Splurge or Save Cottage Decor Finds

It’s time for another Splurge or Save Blog Post! This week’s finds are all cottage decor-themed, but I truly think that each of these items can find a place in any style of home. Each week I create these splurge or save blog posts to help you on your home decor journey of finding the best possible price and dupes for home decor. If you would like to see past week’s splurge or save blog posts, click here [HERE] to view them all!
INTERIOR DESIGN
who13.com

Hello Home: pantry party

We have a party in Erin Port’s pantry! She gives simple purposeful advice to help clear the clutter and organize the closet in your kitchen. Learn more helpful tips and tricks at simplepurposefulliving.com.
LIFESTYLE
Gear Patrol

These Door Draft Stoppers Will Keep the Heat Indoors This Winter

Door draft stoppers are a pretty simple product: a strip of cloth, foam or plastic that blocks the gap between your door and the threshold. If you want to keep your heat up and your bills down this winter, you should pick up a door draft stopper or two for the most vulnerable areas of your home — think the door to the garage, your back door or even just the doorway into the room you like to keep the warmest. While keeping heat in might be their primary function, what they keep out (besides the cold) could be just as important. Bugs, sound, smells, light and just about anything else that could sneak through the seemingly insignificant gap between your door and the floor are kept where they belong: outside.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Houseandgardenuk
SPY

These Versatile Coffee Tables Include a Lift-Up Desktop and Hidden Storage Space

Finding the right coffee table for your living room can be the difference between making the space and breaking the space. The correct choice can be just the finishing touch you’ve been looking for. But what if we told you there are coffee tables which don’t just look great, they also provide functional storage space and a handy place to work at the same time? We are talking about the best lift-top coffee tables. From the outside, lift-top coffee tables appear just like their ‘normal’ coffee table counterparts. However, on closer inspection, you’ll find a couple of noteworthy elements which make...
LIFESTYLE
pockettactics.com

Zio and the Magic Scrolls codes – diamonds and rewards

We can all agree that the idea of being a witch or wizard is fun. Who doesn’t want to have the magic touch, to be able to go from ordinary to extraordinary? Well, Zio and the Magic Scrolls is your chance to make that dream a reality. This auto battler tasks you with collecting 12 different magic scrolls, each offering its own unique set of powers. However, given you can only use three at any one time, you need to be a smart wizard, Harry.
VIDEO GAMES
kbbi.org

Check the Pantry: 1204 Riesling

Jeff Lockwood and Patrick Driscoll taste their way through five very different Rieslings. This season of Check the Pantry is made possible by the generous support of Bay Realty and The Grog Shop.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
This Old House

How to Organize a Pantry

It’s no surprise the National Association of Home Builders found that 85 percent of home buyers considered a kitchen pantry “essential” or “desirable.” Behind closed doors—or perhaps concealed by a pullout mechanism—this storage spot is your kitchen’s secret weapon. Arranging it properly will help you speed through meal planning and prep since you’ll know where all your food staples are and be able to access them easily.
HOME & GARDEN
The Infatuation

Volunteer Park Cafe & Pantry

The reimagining of this northern Capitol Hill classic is a home run simply based on the new pastries alone. And yeah, we’d eat sugar for breakfast on the daily if we lived in the neighborhood. We’re talking about things like savory tahini caramel bars, New York-style crumb cake muffins, and buckwheat chocolate chunk cookies with a salty, dulce de leche-like texture that softly crumbles like kinetic sand. But that would be ignoring their BEC, a majestic stack of paper-thin egg folds, bacon cooked just before it gets crispy, and yellow american that oozes between the layers and stretches like taffy, all on a homemade toasted poppy roll.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SPY

The Best Bioethanol Fireplaces and Pits for Enjoying a Fire, Anywhere

A fireplace can make any home feel like a cozy cabin, but if you live in an apartment, condo, or you don’t have a flue, you might have assumed that owning one would be totally out of reach. But the truth is that there are fireplaces you can safely set up anywhere. The key is to choose the right fuel source, and one of the best options is bioethanol. A bioethanol fireplace can be set up indoors, even in a small apartment. Or, if you want an option for entertaining outdoors, you can invest in a clean-burning outdoor pit. Chemically, bioethanol...
LIFESTYLE
newportthisweek.com

MLK Food Pantry

The MLK food pantry is looking sparse after the holidays. Jeff Brooks, realtor with Hogan Associates is helping out with a food drive for the Martin Luther King Center until Jan. 24. He’ll be matching all donations by either weight or value. Mention his name when dropping off items.
NEWPORT, RI
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy