5 Pantry Scroll Stoppers

Door draft stoppers are a pretty simple product: a strip of cloth, foam or plastic that blocks the gap between your door and the threshold. If you want to keep your heat up and your bills down this winter, you should pick up a door draft stopper or two for the most vulnerable areas of your home — think the door to the garage, your back door or even just the doorway into the room you like to keep the warmest. While keeping heat in might be their primary function, what they keep out (besides the cold) could be just as important. Bugs, sound, smells, light and just about anything else that could sneak through the seemingly insignificant gap between your door and the floor are kept where they belong: outside.

