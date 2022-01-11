ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

New Week, New Site: StarMed shifts to a more suitable location on South Blvd.

By Lindsay Clein
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fP4Wj_0dj02bT000

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A new week, a new COVID testing site.

StarMed’s South Boulevard location has officially relocated.

It moved from the Starmount neighborhood on Larkfield Lane, following a few incidents involving upset neighbors — because their driveways and yards were blocked by the long line of cars.

Now, the site is about a mile down the road at Archdale Station, across from the Starmount Center on South Boulevard.

Charlotte Councilman Braxton Winston facing criminal summons for assault, estranged wife charged

“it’s the new normal,” said Nigel Hodge, as he waited in StarMed’s COVID testing line Tuesday.

A new normal that people are still having to get used to.

“I’ve been in line for about an hour and a half,” said Hodge.  “Going on two hours.”

“They told me it would be five hours,” said Aaliyah Daniel.

Cars lined the usually empty lot at Archdale Station on South Boulevard for hours Tuesday, as people waited in yet another lengthy line to find out if they have COVID-19.

“Mad as hell,” said Daniel.  “But I gotta do what I gotta do so I can get back to work.”

“I feel like it should not take this long just to do a test,” said Monica Matrigal.

StarMed relocated its original South Boulevard location after angry residents expressed concerns about the line lingering in front of their homes and yards.

“I think this location is perfect,” said Matrigal.  “It’s more open and you’re not blocking the neighborhood or in the middle of the street.”

“I’m kind of happy they changed the location,” added Daniel.  “Because I was scared they would leave it there and I wasn’t gonna go there.”

A few incidents took place at the former location that made workers and those in the testing line feel threatened.

“It’s a safer location here,” said Daniel.  “They have more police officers up and down the street, and I feel more secure here.”

Even as the days get shorter, COVID testing lines in our area seem to just keep growing longer.

“It’s the closest to my house,” said Matrigal.  “So I thought it would be a quick in and out– apparently not.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Mecklenburg County shelters expand capacity, access ahead of wintry mix

MECKLENBURG COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Beginning this Saturday, Mecklenburg County area shelters will expand shelter capacity and access during this weekend’s extreme weather event. Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office, Roof Above, and the Salvation Army Center of Hope are working together on this initiative. Atrium Health has also […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Shoppers clearing shelves as winter weather approaches

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Ahead of this weekend’s expected Winter storm, Queen City News checked in with a number of businesses in northern Mecklenburg County on what they have seen at the stores, and how seriously customers are taking the watches and warnings. At ACE Hardware in Cornelius, supplies of de-icers and snow shovels […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

COVID-19 in NC: States sets record highs in hospitalizations, positivity rate on Friday

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina set another record for hospitalizations Friday with 4,381 patients in the hospital as the positive rate climbed to 31.6%, according to the latest report from the NCDHHS. 35,759 new cases were also reported Friday. 2,011,302 total cases have been reported statewide. The positivity rate remained above 30% for the eighth straight […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox 46 Charlotte

It’s Twitter official! Jim Cantore is heading to NC as state braces for up to 12″ of snow in some areas

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Jim Cantore, the Weather Channel Meteorologist with a track record for showing up during major storms, announced on Twitter Friday that he’s headed to Asheville, North Carolina. Cantore replied to Queen City News’ question Friday, saying that he would be headed to Asheville. While accumulations are sure to change, QCN’s Pinpoint Weather Team […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Harris Teeter halts Friday e-VIC deals amid supply chain, shipping woes

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Along with shortened store hours, Harris Teeter announced to its e-VIC customers there would be no special deals offered on Friday. The specials, offered as a reward for being loyal shoppers, were halted due to supply chain issues and staffing shortages. They are also concerned about further deliveries due to […]
RETAIL
Fox 46 Charlotte

Best place to see snow in NC this weekend

Snow is still possible for portions of North Carolina this weekend with an increased likelihood of a winter storm. The best chance for snow in central NC will be Sunday morning. Areas north and east of the Triangle will have the highest chances for accumulating snow with several inches possible. The best place to not […]
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy