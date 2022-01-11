ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUD/USD Hovers Below A Prior Upside Line

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD traded higher yesterday after hitting support at 0.7150. However, the recovery remained limited slightly below 0.7200, and then it retreated somewhat. Overall, since Jan. 6, the rate has consolidated between those two barriers. Still, at the same time, it remains below the last upside support line drawn from the low...

EURUSD Hovers Beyond Long-Term Descending Line; Weak Bullish Bias

EURUSD is returning around the 1.1400 level and is flirting with the long-term descending trend line in the Ichimoku cloud. Also, the price is still hovering underneath the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the down leg from 1.2348 to 1.1185 at 1.1460 and is trying to overcome the latest highs of the preceding week.
EUR/USD: Upside pressure alleviated below 1.1390 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, the upside momentum in EUR/USD could lose traction below the 1.1390 level. 24-hour view: “Last Friday, we highlighted that ‘upward momentum has waned somewhat and this coupled with overbought conditions suggests that EUR is unlikely to strengthen much further’ and we expected EUR to ‘trade between 1.1435 and 1.1485’. EUR subsequently rose to 1.1482 before dropping sharply to close at 1.1414 (-0.34%). The swift and sharp drop appears to be running ahead of itself and the risk of a sustained decline from here is not high. Overall, EUR is more likely to trade sideways at these lower levels, expected to be between 1.1390 and 1.1445.”
AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Head and Shoulders at 0.7200

Last Tuesday’s AUD/USD signal may have produced a losing short trade from the bearish price action which rejected the resistance level I had identified at 0.7223, although I did warn there were unlikely to be any good trade opportunities in this currency pair over that day. Today’s AUD/USD Signals...
AUD/USD to edge back below 0.7200 towards 0.7130 – OCBC

AUD/USD losses were cushioned at the 0.7200 level. A break below this mark would clear the way for a fall to the 0.7130 region, economists at OCBC Bank report. “0.7200 will be a key support, with a breach leaving the door open to 0.7130.”. “The AUD, together with the NZD,...
Chart Art: Bullish Corrections on AUD/USD and CAD/JPY

Will the bullish trend resume for AUD/USD and CAD/JPY soon?. Here are the levels where more buyers might be hanging out. Is it time to hop in this CAD/JPY rally? It looks like the pair is ready for a pullback to an area of interest!. As you can see from...
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears are moving in and eye a run to 0.72 the figure

AUD/USD on the way to the 0.72 figure according to the daily chart analysis. Bears will note the confluence of the 38.2% and 61.8% Fibonacci levels. As per the prior day's analysis, AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye the daily chart's W-formation near 0.7235, the price is under pressure and the bears are on the verge of a break of key support.
AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7265; (P) 0.7289; (R1) 0.7305;. Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains on the this point. Correction from 0.8006 could have completed after defending 0.6991. Further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.6992 to 0.7277 from 0.7128 at 0.7413 first. For now, further rally will remain in favor as long as 0.7128 support holds, in case of retreat.
USD/JPY analysis: Decline reaches below

The decline of the USD against the Japanese Yen has reached below the 114.00 mark and the support zone at 113.87/113.96. Moreover, during the middle of Friday's trading, the rate retraced back up and confirmed the zone as resistance. If the currency exchange rate surges above the resistance zone at...
Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/USD

GBP/USD is trading at 1.3726; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3695 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3840. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3625. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3535.
AUD/USD Resumes Bullish Bias At 2-Month High

AUDUSD opened Thursday’s session on a positive note, aiming to repeat Thursday’s rally, which cracked the ceiling around 0.7274. The price has already recovered half of November’s sell-off to trade at a 2-month high, with the momentum indicators hinting at additional gains as the RSI has bounced back above its 50 neutral level to mark fresh highs. Likewise, the MACD jumped to the highest level since November, while the rising Stochastics are still some distance below their 80 overbought number, signaling that there is more room for improvement in the market.
AUD/USD Forecast: Battling to rally beyond the 0.7300 figure

The poor performance of global indexes undermined demand for AUD/USD. Australia will publish housing data on Thursday, while China will unveil its Trade Balance. AUD/USD is technically poised to extend its gains in the near term. The AUD/USD pair is ending Thursday unchanged around 0.7290, after peaking at 0.7313, its...
Dollar Index probing daily trendline support, EUR/USD and AUD/USD pairs boosted

Since mid-November (2021), buyers and sellers have been squaring off around support at $1.1237-1.1281—made up of a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $1.1281 and a 1.618% Fibonacci projection from $1.1237. ‘Harmonic’ traders will acknowledge $1.1237 represents what’s known as an ‘alternate’ AB=CD formation (extended D-leg).
AUD/USD Forex Signal: Extremely Bullish Above 0.7280

Buy the BTC/USD and set a take-profit at 0.7345. Add a stop-loss at 0.7200. Set a sell-stop at 0.7250 and a take-profit at 0.7200. Add a stop-loss at 0.7300. The AUD/USD price jumped to a key resistance level as the US dollar sold off following the strong American inflation data. The pair is trading at 0.7275, which was the highest level since December 31st. It has risen by over 2% above the lowest level this year.
AUD/USD upside looking to open up as dollar wilts

The pair is breaching the 0.7300 level today to move to its highest since 16 November. This comes as the dollar is slumping across the board, continuing from the dour mood yesterday. It's pretty much a technical breakdown for the greenback against most major currencies, with the likes of the euro, pound, and loonie taking advantage.
AUD/USD analysis: Jumps 1.12%

On Wednesday, at 13:30 GMT, the US Consumer Price Index and Core Consumer Price index data was released. The USD reacted by declining. On the AUD/USD charts the event caused a sharp surge, which broke one resistance level after another. Namely, a 81 base point or 1.12% surge occurred. In...
EUR/USD: Next on the upside emerges 1.1470 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group now see EUR/USD testing the 1.1470 level in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “While we expected EUR to ‘move above 1.1395’ yesterday, we highlighted that ‘it is left to be seen if it can maintain a foothold above this major resistance level’. However, EUR blew past 1.1395 before closing on a strong note at 1.1442 (+0.69%). Solid upward momentum suggests that EUR could strengthen further to 1.1470. The next resistance at 1.1515 is however, likely out of reach. Support is at 1.1420 followed by 1.1395.”
EUR/USD Elliott Wave Analysis: Upside Can be Limited

Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.
Murrey math lines: USD/JPY, USD/CAD

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDJPY has rebounded from the resistance at 8/8. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and correct downwards to reach the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the resistance at +2/8.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls run up to a wall of H4 resistance

The W-formation might be expected to pull in the price to the neckline and if the bears take over there, then the downside will be to play for.
