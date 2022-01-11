ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Acquisition Ventures prices $100M IPO

By Pranav Ghumatkar
Western Acquisition Ventures (WAVSU) has announced the pricing of its IPO of 10M units at an offering...

