Recipes

22 Cocktail Recipes to Make in 2022

By Maria Yagoda
Food & Wine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we asked cocktail pros to give us their trend predictions for 2022, we got even more...

www.foodandwine.com

thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
RECIPES
vinepair.com

Ask a Wine Pro: When Does an Open Bottle of Wine Go Bad?

There are some times when you crave a glass of wine, but not the whole bottle. But how can you tell if your opened bottle of wine is still good?. Wine is a very finicky thing, and if not treated right, your leftover vino might as well already be poured down the drain. To learn why some wines last a little longer than others and how to avoid a little waste, VinePair taked to Alisha Blackwell-Calvert CSW, an independent wine consultant in St. Louis.
DRINKS
InsideHook

Review: Flyers Is the First Great CBD Canned Cocktail

What we’re drinking: Tokyo Marg and Bkln Gold, two cannabis cocktails from Flyers. Where it’s from: Just launched, Flyers Cocktail Co. is a New York-based beverage brand that was founded by “three thrill-seeking Aussies” and award-winning mixologist Ivy Mix (Leyenda). The initial products are alcohol-free sparkling cannabis cocktails with full-spectrum CBD distillates.
DRINKS
Tequila
The Kitchn

The $7 Trader Joe’s Bottle of Red Our Wine Expert Will Be Drinking All Winter Long

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Trader Joe’s selection of inexpensive wines is no joke. I’ve tried many bottles over the years and have found that the grocer does its best work in Spain and the south of France. I periodically cruise through TJ’s and pick up wine to try, and on a recent trip I focused on full-bodied reds in the $5 to $15 range that I hadn’t tried before. This bold bottle made it into my cart and I’m glad it did!
DRINKS
Caught in Southie

Sober Curious – Mocktails + Non-Alcoholic drinks to try

Maybe you’re participating in Dry January, attempting clean living or just sober curious? Whatever the case, here are some mocktails and non-alcoholic beverages to try! Just because your eliminating alcohol from your life doesn’t mean it can’t be fun!. Make Your Own Mocktail. Bon Appetit has 25...
DRINKS
themanual.com

The Best Coquito Recipe, a Classic Puerto Rican Cocktail

The Coquito, or little coconut, is a big deal in Puerto Rico. The cocktail is a staple during the extended holiday stretch and is making its mark stateside, wowing those who love a good rum cocktail. There are many reasons to get into this festive drink, often dubbed the Puerto Rican Eggnog. For starters, National Coquito Day is December 21. Beyond that, it’ll transport you to its birthplace, a sunny nation where they don’t take Christmas lightly. In fact, Puerto Rico starts celebrating in mid-November and doesn’t stop until mid-January. And they do so with a tasty Coquito in hand.
RECIPES
Salon

The secret to the best grilled ribs ever is your oven

These pro tips and recipes are from the Institute of Culinary Education. Find your culinary voice™ at their campuses in New York City & Los Angeles. Ready to take your cookout to the next level? Let's talk ribs. The secret to the best grilled ribs ever is . . . your oven. Slow-roasting your ribs in the oven before finishing them on the grill is the best method we've found for juicy, fall-off-the-bone ribs that don't require an expensive smoker or low temperature grill setup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Star Bartender Jeffrey Morgenthaler Now Has a Line of Canned Cocktails

For years, Jeffrey Morgenthaler has been behind the bar at places like Clyde Common and Pepe Le Moko — that is, until the pandemic hit. Suddenly, Portland’s most famous bartender was out of a bartending job, instead focusing on his writing career and consulting gigs. Now, Portlanders can...
PORTLAND, OR
30Seconds

​Negroni Sbagliato Recipe (Mistaken Negroni:): Toast the New Year With This Italian Sparking Wine Cocktail

A Negroni cocktail is made with Campari, sweet vermouth and gin. But a Negroni Sbagliato, sometimes called a "mistaken Negroni," is a concoction of Campari, sweet vermouth and sparkling wine (think prosecco or champagne). It's said the drink was invented in 1968 at the Bar Basso in Milan. Why not ring in the new year with this easy Negroni Sbagliato recipe?
RECIPES
KXLY

Staff picks: The recipes we’re making tonight

Over this past year at Feast and Field, we’ve met chefs from every corner of the country who’ve shared fun, delicious and unique dishes with our team and readers. Below, each member of our staff picks three recipes they just can’t get enough of. “I love brunch,...
RECIPES
Newsday

Maple-ginger salmon recipe makes easy, healthy dinner

I probably shouldn’t have left the tray of Christmas cookies on the kitchen counter, where I could so easily snag one each time I walked by — and I walked by a lot. I need to get back on track, because eventually I am going to have to change out of my drawstring-waisted sweatpants.
RECIPES
Brit + Co

Bookmark These Make-Ahead Baked Oatmeal Recipes

To say the least, weekday mornings can be pretty busy, which is exactly why baked oatmeal is a great breakfast idea. After getting the kids (and yourself) ready to go and squeezing in a workout, make sure all stomachs are filled with delicious and healthy breakfast. We teamed up with our friends at The Quaker Oats Company to help you get your mornings off to a great start by making breakfast a little easier.
RECIPES
commonsensehome.com

Fromage Blanc Recipe – Easy to Make Soft Cheese

This fromage blanc cheese recipe is easy to make, and you can use it as a cream cheese substitute during the Great Cream Cheese Shortage. Fromage blanc is French for “white cheese”. It's a soft fresh cheese (not aged) with a texture similar to yogurt or sour cream when lightly drained. If you drain it a little more, it's closer to cream cheese, fresh chevre, or queso fresco.
RECIPES
Volume One

New Cocktail Classes Help You Make Vibrant Drinks From Home

Those of a literary disposition generally appreciate the vibrant taste of a good cocktail. Some of the greatest writers in the world were known as connoisseurs of cocktails – such as Ernest Hemingway, from whom the Hemingway Daiquiri originates. When it comes to former English student Andrew Gehrke, cocktails...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
italianchoco.com

Marmalade Cake Recipe (Quick and Cheap to Make!)

This marmalade cake is a real pleasure! Easy and simple but rich and yummy! Plus, it is quite cheap to make it! So, any time you like to eat something sweet and homemade – this orange marmalade cake is the thing! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 200 g unsalted...
RECIPES
KGUN 9

Coffee Can Sweet Potato Bread Recipe Makes An Adorable Round Loaf

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. You never quite know what’s going to go viral on TikTok, from makeup hacks...
RECIPES
howsweeteats.com

9 Recipes To Make With Blood Oranges This Season.

These blood orange recipes are so perfect for the winter season. You can find breakfast, dessert, easy weeknight dinner ideas, cocktails and mocktails and more!. I live for blood orange season. I mean, citrus is amazing in general, but blood orange is on another level. And it’s not just because...
RECIPES

