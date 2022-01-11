What's Hot from January 11th 2022

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:. Potlatch PCH: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days. Potlatch Corporation Price and Consensus. Potlatch Corporation...
Minds + Machines Group Ltd - London-based top-level domain registry - Will return up to GBP19 million further to shareholders in a tender offer for shares at 10.4 pence each. The offer follows the completion of a GBP58.0 million tender offer at 9.60p per share back in October. Minds + Machines recently sold the majority of its assets for USD120 million, with USD11.9 million held in escrow until March 31. It intends to return as much cash as possible to shareholders and delist from the AIM market in London, calling a general meeting for February 7 to approve the plan.
(Sharecast News) - Industrial output underwhelmed at the end of December amid a decline in automobile manufacturing and in the output of gas utilities due to warmer-than-normal temperatures. According to the Department of Commerce, industrial production dipped at a month-on-month pace of 0.1% in December. Economists had penciled-in a rise...
Aside from my core holding of Deepverge (DVRG), I wanted to try a scaled up test trade. Following the news driven breakout in October 2021, I chose my starting point for volume calculation as the August 2021 price peak and arrived at 1,592 shares (£412.44, break even 26.47p) bought on 26 October 2021. These were sold on 28 October 2021 for 9.3% profit.
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Mobile Streams PLC - London-based mobile content provider - Wins "major strategic partnership contract" with International Gaming Systems. Says pact will "deliver significant revenue to the company". Company tips monthly revenue across all services to top USD120,000 in January. "The revenue share contract with IGS will see IGS's gaming and entertainment services launched and made available globally via the MOS website mobilegaming.com and via MOS telco contracts when ready," Mobile Streams says.
(Alliance News) - Mercantile Ports & Logistics Ltd has said on Thursday it expects revenue for 2021 to be below market expectations, in light of "hardship" caused by the Omicron variant. Shares in the Navi Mumbai, India-based port operator fell by 10% to 24.00 pence each in London on midday...
