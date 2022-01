ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Rockwood Board of Education voted to extend a mask requirement in all schools through Feb. 3. The board voted 4-2 to approve the change. One member was absent from the meeting, which was held virtually. The latest plan called for masks to be recommended but not required at all Rockwood buildings starting Jan. 18, the first day of the second semester.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO