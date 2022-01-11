ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell: High inflation a threat to job market

By The Associated Press
finance-commerce.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Warning that high inflation could make it harder to restore the job market to full health, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the Fed will raise interest rates faster than it now plans if needed to stem surging prices. With America’s households squeezed by...

