Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was a limited participant in Wednesday's walk through with a rib injury. (Tashan Reed on Twitter) Jacobs had a great game in Week 18 against the Chargers with 26 carries for 132 yards in the matchup. He also logged limited practices throughout the week leading up to the contest with the Chargers. You can assume he should suit up and that this week should not be any different then last, but we should still monitor throughout the week to ensure he does suit up. The Bengals have allowed 133 rushing yards per game to opposing teams in the past three games, so if Jacobs suits up he should be able to produce enough to be a viable DFS or playoff fantasy option.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO