Clear, cold again Tuesday night

By Tom Tasselmyer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will be in the teens Tuesday night...

Chicago Weather: Scattered Light Snow Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered areas of light snow Friday night with temperatures in the low 20s. Most locations will record less than an inch of snow. Lingering snow flurries persist for Saturday morning, and then it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-20s in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) It will be cold Sunday morning with lows in the teens. We’ll start out Sunday with sunny skies, then clouds will increase in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) There’s a chance for scattered snow showers for Sunday evening. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s on Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Day. On Tuesday, it will be with highs in the upper 30s, then it will turn colder by midweek. Temperatures drop Wednesday as an Arctic airmass moves in. Highs on Thursday will only be in the teens with overnight temperatures in the single digits. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered light snow showers. Low 21. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance for flurries in the morning. High 25. SUNDAY: Morning sun, afternoon clouds. High 29.
CHICAGO, IL
Cold Night Ahead

A northeast breeze brings wind chill values in the sub zero range overnight. Cold, dry weekend ahead with milder temperatures on track by mid week. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.
Weather Alert: Cold Again Tonight; Snow/Rain/Wind Arrive Sunday Night

After bottoming out in the single digits Saturday morning with wind chills to -20, we’ll be heading to the single digits again tonight (but with less wind). We’ll then turn our attention to a developing storm system in the middle of the country. That storm will head into the Northeast United States, but the center will pass to our west, giving us more in the way of rain and wind than snow (although some snow is possible initially).
