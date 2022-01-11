ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Oklahoma man sentenced to 10 years in Arkansas federal drug trafficking case

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XC4LO_0dj00KaL00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On January 11, Dervin Ward Foster Jr., 31, of Muskogee, Oklahoma was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville. According to court documents, In July 2020, detectives with the Fourth Judicial Drug Task Force (DTF) initiated an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Northwest Arkansas area by Foster.

On July 17, 2020, detectives with the DTF conducted surveillance on a hotel in Fayetteville and reported observing Foster’s vehicle.  He was seen carrying a green, soft-sided ice chest into the hotel with him.  Shortly thereafter, Foster left the hotel carrying the same ice chest and entered his vehicle.

Police: Fayetteville man arrested with drugs, stolen firearm while wanted on rape and trafficking charges

An officer with the Fayetteville Police Department initiated a traffic stop. After receiving probable cause, a search was conducted. The search resulted in officers locating a loaded .40 caliber pistol, two vacuum sealed bags of methamphetamine weighing approximately 2,000 grams and approximately $6,000 in U.S. currency.

A search of Foster’s hotel room resulted in officers locating approximately 806 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, packaging materials, rubber gloves and $4,980 in U.S. currency.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement. The Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force and the Fayetteville Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Harris prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Muskogee, OK
City
Fayetteville, AR
Muskogee, OK
Crime & Safety
Fayetteville, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Rape#Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Sentencing#District Court#Dtf#Nexstar Media Inc
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

COVID-19 in Arkansas: State tops 80,000 active cases, passes 1,300 hospitalizations for the first time since summer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas blasted over 80,000 active cases of COVID-19 on Friday, marking yet another record day as the weekend begins, while hospitalizations also passed 1,300, getting steadily closer to last summer’s record high. There were 6,464 active cases of the virus reported by the Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas lawmakers react to Supreme Court striking down vaccine mandate for businesses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, along with with other lawmakers released statements after the Supreme Court blocked the vaccine mandate for large businesses. The court allowed the Biden administration to proceed with the mandate for most health care workers in the U.S. Read Governor Hutchinson’s full statement below: I’m grateful the […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy