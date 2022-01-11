New Jersey Solidifies Marriage Equality

TRENTON, NJ _ Senator Anthony M. Bucco said Governor Phil Murphy has taken New Jersey backward by declaring a new “Public Health Emergency” related to COVID-19: x“While Governor Murphy always talks about moving New Jersey ‘forward,’ he’s taking a giant leap backward by reinstating a new public health emergency,” said Bucco (R-25). “Despite what the governor has said, his action was not taken ‘in consultation with the Legislature.’ His own party said they weren’t consulted, and neither were Republicans. In fact, the Legislature chose to not extend his emergency powers when given the opportunity yesterday. Governor Murphy’s decision both circumvents legislative oversight and breaks his deal with his own party’s leadership. We need to give people hope that life is returning to normal, not returning to one man’s rule by executive order.”
The right for gay couples to get married in New Jersey is now officially enshrined in state law. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday he signed a bill into law that codifies marriage equality in the state amid concerns the ability for gay couples to wed could be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Monday signed legislation (A-5727/S-3726) which requires school security drills to be age-appropriate and to prevent unnecessary traumatization of schoolchildren. Among other requirements, the legislation prohibits the use of fake blood, real or prop firearms, or the simulations of gun shots or explosions in...
Governor Murphy will announce today new updates on the Covid virus and its impact on New Jersey Schools. Many schools have opted to go remote for a short time following the holiday break. Governor Phil Murphy said the state is doing "everything possible to keep kids safely and responsibly in person and in school."
Although the Supreme Court ruled in favor of states recognizing same-sex marriages more than 6 years ago in 2015, recent shifts in the court's justices has compelled some states to enact their own protections. Governor Murphy of New Jersey has done just that. As of Monday, January 11, 2022, same-sex...
- Total number of inspections with COVID-19-related violations: 144 (1,814 total inspections)
- Average number of standards cited per violation: 2.9
- Total amount of penalties issued: $2,333,025 ($16,202 average per establishment with violations)
In New Jersey, the nation’s most densely populated state, assisted living facilities and care homes accounted for nearly all of the inspections undertaken by OSHA based on complaints of workplace violations related to COVID-19. At the same time, state authorities were busy tracking down potential trouble spots as well. In just one week after the state’s Labor Department mandated workplace protections for employees, almost 380 complaints about conditions were filed using the department’s online reporting site.
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill enshrining the right to an abortion into state law. Murphy signed the measure Thursday in the waning days of his first term. It fulfills a campaign pledge made in the lead-up to his reelection victory in November and after it appeared as if the Democrat-led Legislature might fail to advance the bill.
TRENTON, NJ – A new COVID-19 pandemic emergency order is in effect in New Jersey and Governor Phil Murphy’s first ‘new pandemic’ order isn’t to help millions of people in his state against the dire threat posed by omicron. The dangers posed by the omicron variant of the COVID-19 variant are so grave, Murphy, on Tuesday declared a new pandemic public health emergency.
Wes Mathews, a career diplomat and economic development expert with ties to New Jersey, has been named the new CEO of Choose New Jersey, the organization announced Tuesday morning. Mathews, who joined the U.S. Foreign Service in 2008, has served at American embassies and consulates in India, Germany, Saudi Arabia,...
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota legislative committee on Friday approved a bill championed by Gov. Kristi Noem to ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports leagues that match their gender identity. With the Republican governor’s full-fledged lobbying, the bill received enthusiastic approval in the...
Update: After the governor completed his remarks, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the vaccine mandate for large employers but allowed the one for health-care workers. Read more here. Gov. Ron DeSantis despaired Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court has not yet ruled on legal challenges to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates for large businesses […]
A South Dakota legislative committee on Friday approved a bill championed by Gov. Kristi Noem to ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports leagues that match their gender identity.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Lt. Joseph Landis’ words carry more weight than most when he talks about the desire for people to live, work and play in peace no matter their race, color, religion, sex or age in Cape May County. Landis, who is heterosexual, volunteered to...
State health officials say New Jersey may be only one week away from the peak of the COVID-19 omicron variant surge, but in the meantime, caseloads continue to soar statewide. New Jersey is starting the new year with more COVID-hospitalized patients than during the peak of April and May 2020, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday afternoon.
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have put the final nail in the coffin on President Joe Biden’s social spending plan.
The Washington Post reports Manchin has taken his $1.8 trillion compromise proposal off the table. The WaPo cited three unnamed sources in its report.
Manchin previously said he was no longer discussing the bill with the White House.
“I’m really not going to talk about Build Back Better anymore because I think I’ve been very clear on that,” Manchin said earlier this week. “There is no negotiations going on at this time, OK?”
Manchin’s proposal would have included funding for universal pre-K...
