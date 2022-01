Have you always wanted to own your own town? Here is the perfect opportunity to step back in time with an old western frontier town that can be yours for a mere $4.7 million. The property listed on Realtor is located in Saguache, Colorado is an old western town replica that is a venue known as the Old Cow Town Resort. The 320-acre property even has two original cabins from the historic Hoaglund Stagecoach line.

SAGUACHE, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO