With the 2022 US Figure Skating Championships coming to a close last weekend, the US Olympic Figure Skating team has been made official — and friends, we've got some fun skaters to watch in Beijing. There's three-time world champion and quad king Nathan Chen, history-making 16-year-old Alysa Liu, and pairs skater Timothy LeDuc, who is the first out nonbinary Winter Olympian in history. In ice dancing, the couples of Madison Chock and Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue have traded national championships for a few years now; we could see either pair (or both!) on the podium in Beijing. To put it simply, there'll be a lot to watch on Olympic ice this year.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO