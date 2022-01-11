Baldwin County animal shelters honoring ‘Humanitarian’ Betty White by dropping adoption fees to 99 cents

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Several Fairhope Animal Shelters are teaming up to honor the late actress and animal advocate Betty White by dropping the pet adoption fees to 99 cents starting Jan. 18.

The animal shelters participating in this enormous fee drop are The Haven No-kill shelter in Fairhope, the City of Fairhope Animal Shelter and the Baldwin County Animal Shelter, according to a news release from The Haven.

All dogs and cats available for adoption will receive the same services that would normally be given to those paying the full price for pets including:

Vaccines and microchips

Flea/tick/heartworm prevention

Dewormer

Spay/neuter

Other services

Michael Graham, Executive director for The Haven Animal Shelter released a statement about the temporary price drop:

“This is a wonderful opportunity to adopt a new family member, while recognizing the humanitarian work of the late Betty White. She spent her career using her voice and celebrity platform to help homeless, neglected animals to have second chances. I believe she would be moved by the unity and animal activism across the country, as we all try to continue her legacy. We are excited to join forces with our friends at the Baldwin County Animal Shelter and the City of Fairhope Animal Shelter. All three agencies will be offering the same adoption promotion, with the city’s animals adopted through The Haven.”

99 cent adoption fees will be available from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21 at all three agencies, according to the release.

To view the list of adoptable animals at The Haven, click here .

The Baldwin County Animal Shelter will have adoptable animals listed on their Facebook page. You can also call their office at 251-972-6834 for more information. The animal shelter is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 15240 County Road 49 in Summerdale. To view their Facebook page, click here .

