Golden Apple Award: Nominate a North Country teacher

Each year, a local individual, a business, and an organization is chosen to be recognized for outstanding contributions to Sioux Center with the Community Service Awards. The awards committee is now seeking nominations for these awards. If you know of someone who has made an exceptional contribution to the quality of life in the community through volunteer service, nominate them for the 2022 Community Service Awards. The awards will be presented at the Spirit of Community celebration on Friday, April 22, at 6 p.m.

SIOUX CENTER, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO