Golden Apple Award: Nominate a North Country teacher

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach month a local educator is awarded the Golden Apple in recognition...

WDEF

Golden Apple Award: Ryan Barton, East Lake Elementary

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – Ryan Barton is a former Adventure Therapist. He traveled to some of the most remote spots on the globe before answering the call to become a teacher. His students at East Lake Elementary School are sure glad he did. Mr. Barton is creative, and he truly cares about their social and emotional learning.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
American News

Wensmann, Kokales, Weishaar honored with Golden Apple Awards

Three people who have made significant contributions to the district were honored with Golden Apple Awards from the Aberdeen Public Schools Foundation. The awards recognize individuals who are "dedicated, inspiring and making a difference in the Aberdeen School District," according to a news release. The honorees are Renae Wensmann, an...
ABERDEEN, SD
WDEF

Golden Apple Award: Lauren Grimes, Dalewood Middle School

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – Sixth grade Math the can be challenging. The problems get more complex.You need a good teacher to properly explain the process. Dalewood Middle School’s Lauren Grimes blends high energy with great expectations to get the most out of her kids. Rashaad Williams is the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
yourerie

Golden Apple Award: Svetlana Dedic

A young girl from a war torn country not far from Russia is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner. Svetlana Dedic came to Erie as a 7-year old refugee from war-torn Azerbaijan. As a result of what she saw in her country, she grew up thinking she should be a lawyer someday.
ERIE, PA
northfortmyersneighbor.com

Golden Apple finalists announced

The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools has announced the 35th Annual Golden Apple Teacher Recognition Program Finalists. The finalists, selected by the Foundation’s Golden Apple Selection Committee, were surprised in their classrooms today, surrounded by students, administrators, and fellow educators. Among the finalists are 10 West Zone teachers...
LEE COUNTY, FL
siouxcenter.org

Nominate A Difference Maker for Local Awards

Each year, a local individual, a business, and an organization is chosen to be recognized for outstanding contributions to Sioux Center with the Community Service Awards. The awards committee is now seeking nominations for these awards. If you know of someone who has made an exceptional contribution to the quality of life in the community through volunteer service, nominate them for the 2022 Community Service Awards. The awards will be presented at the Spirit of Community celebration on Friday, April 22, at 6 p.m.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
yourerie

Golden Apple Award- Andrea Myers

Leaders are readers and readers are leaders. That’s why we know this week’s Golden Apple Award winner is creating the next generation of young leaders. Mrs. Andrea Myers teaches 7th grade reading at Iroquois Junior-Senior High School. This veteran of the classroom did not decide until she was 21 to be a teacher. Nearly two decades later, she still finds daily joy watching her students grow.
EDUCATION
nbc25news.com

Nominate a Deserving Teacher with a Golden Apple Award

SAGINAW, Mich - The pandemic has caused a tremendous amount of stress for area teachers and this award is a special tribute to show gratitude for their efforts. Mid-Michigan NOW is proud to recognize the many educators who go above and beyond for their students. Nominations are open through January...
SAGINAW, MI
The News-Press

Thirty Lee County teachers notified they are finalists for 35th Golden Apple awards

Thirty Lee County teachers are finalists for the 35th annual Golden Apple Recognition Program. The teachers were notified in their classrooms Wednesday by members of the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools after the Foundation’s Golden Apple Selection Committee reviewed and ranked applications. “No other profession has an impact on our future than that of teaching....
LEE COUNTY, FL

